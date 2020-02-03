Trailers Industry Size, Market Growth, Insights, Trends, and Forecast to 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- The trailers market consists of sales of trailers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture trailers which are used for the transportation of goods and materials. The trailers industry includes establishments that manufacture trailers such as enclosed trailers, dump trailers, tank trailers, and flatbed trailers.



Trailers are the unpowered vehicles towed by powered vehicles that are used to transport goods. Trailers are towed by hitches, which are further trailed by trucks, cars, traction engines and others.



The trailers market is segmented by type of trailer, by end-use industry and by geography.



By Type Of Trailer- The trailers market can be segmented by type of trailer

a) Enclosed Trailers

b) Dump Trailers

c) Tank Trailers

d) Flatbed Trailers

e) Other Trailers



The enclosed trailers market was the largest segment of the trailers market, accounting for 60.5% of the total in 2018. It was followed by other trailers, dump trailers, tank trailers and flatbed trailers. Going forward, the enclosed trailers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the trailers market.



By End-Use - The trailers market can be segmented by end-use

a) Paper And Paper Products

b) Pharma Drugs

c) Textile Products

d) Food and groceries

e) Agriculture And Farm Products

f) Chemicals

g) Petroleum And Petroleum Products

h) Motor Vehicle And Motor Vehicle Parts

i) Metal And Minerals

j) Commercial Machinery

k) Other Products



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global trailers market, accounting for 35.8% of the total in 2018. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the trailers market will be Africa and North America.



Major competitors of Global Trailers Services Market are China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., Schmitz Cargobull AG, Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co. KG, Wabash National Corporation, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company.



