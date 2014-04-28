Train 2 Day Offers SIA Close Protection Training Program Online

Hanwell, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- SIA (Security Industry Authority) Close Protection training program is a certified course offered by Train 2 Day institution. This course offers guaranteed placements in security industry with handsome pay. This recognized training institute is accredited by City & Guilds, Chattered Institute of Environmental Health and HABC. For more information in this regard, logon to https://www.train2day.co.uk/sia-close-protection.html.



Security industry has its own requirements that are met by the SIA close protection training. This qualification allows the individual to enhance their skills and knowledge to safeguard and protect the people against crime. This course allows the learner to enhance the contribution to any security team working with and also have quality private life.



This course is designed for 16 days or 140 hours of learning. The institution is located in London with faculty ratio of 1:8 students. The course includes 25% of theory module and 75% of practical module that ensures training in real life situations. The fee is discounted at 999 pounds which includes training, equipment, exams and certification as well. There are no hidden charges. The mentioned fee structure is final. They ensure every student with handbooks and handouts for effective learning.



The course includes many modules that deal with law and legislation, threat and risk assessment, surveillance, reconnaissance, close protection team work, interpersonal skills, food drills, journey management, search techniques and procedures, venue security, vehicle movement tactics and operation, VIP defense techniques and many more.



About Train 2 Day

This is one of the most reputed training institutions in UK. Here the students are assured to get trained beyond the national standards of the SIA. Checkout the required documents to be submitted before commencement of the course.



Media contact:



Dev Dhunay

Director and International Instructor

1 Boston Road

Hanwell, London, W7 3SJ

Tel# 02088403388

Email: info@train2day.co.uk

URL: https://www.train2day.co.uk/sia-close-protection.html