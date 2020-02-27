Train Healthcare Is Offering Online Healthcare Courses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Train Healthcare is a reputable healthcare institution offering essential training to individual and corporate healthcare providers in the UK. The institute provides both online and face-to-face training that is within the Core Skill Training Framework. Their courses help individuals and organizations to stay compliant with standard regulations and observe the best practices of the industry. Their courses are cost-effective and can be taken at any time online. Train Healthcare has a team of in-house tutors with more than ten years of experience in healthcare education. They can tailor training subjects to match every learner's specifications. The institute offers both theory and video-based learning.



Speaking about face to face training, the Institute's spokesperson commented, "At Train Healthcare, we understand just how important it is for healthcare professionals to receive continuous education. They assist people in all settings, including homes, hospitals, workplaces with basic life support, caring for patients, dressing patients, taking blood pressure, and other services. We offer face to face training in basic life support and manual handling and other specialized courses."



Healthcare agency workers can find the Core Skills Training Framework (CSTF) at Train Healthcare. The quality assurance and verification process for commercial organizations was developed by Skills for Health to ensure that skills training content is aligned with CSTF.



Now all healthcare staff agency employees can be confident that their graining is listed on the Skills for Health website and will cover all the relevant topics and modules required and as well meet the high-quality standards and value for money.



Speaking about their health care assistant courses, the Institute's spokesperson continued, "Our institution offers top health care assistant courses online for nurses and care staff. These courses are NHS mandatory courses that include basic life support, fire safety, food hygiene and safety, dementia and learning disability, infection prevention and control, safeguarding children and adults, and much more. Upon completion, the students will be able to work as registered nurses at NHS Trust and any nursing agency in the UK."



Any healthcare provider can join healthcare assistant training online for a successful career. The healthcare assistant training can help them offer professional assistant to patients in care homes, hospitals, or domiciliary care settings. Healthcare assistant training will furnish them with skills in basic life support, cleaning, and dressing patients, taking a patient's blood pressure, serving food, and moving and handling patients. The institution ensures that learners get adequate learning materials, including theory and video resources, for better outcomes. Their courses are aligned to the Core Skills Training Framework, which is approved by Skills for Health.



About Train Healthcare

