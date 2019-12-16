Train Healthcare Is Offering Online Medication, PMVA, and Safeguarding Vulnerable Adults Training Courses 

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Train Healthcare is an online training company set up and developed to offer both face to face and E-Training to governmental and private healthcare commissioners of care, as well as individual candidates across the UK. It accredited by CPD and an approved HABC Centre. The company provides online and face to face training that is in line with the Core Skill Training Framework. It trains thousands of medical and nursing staff from NHS Trusts and independent healthcare providers.



While addressing a press conference, the company spokesperson said, "We will ensure that any personal data we process is accurate, adequate, relevant and not excessive, given the purpose for which the company obtained it. We will not use personal data obtained for one purpose for any unconnected purpose unless the individual concerned has agreed to this or would otherwise reasonably expect this. Individuals may ask that we correct inaccurate personal data relating to them."



Train Healthcare is the best choice for those looking for Medication Online Training. It is an online training course that covers a wide range of topics relating to the safe handling and administration of medication within the healthcare industry. These include The Medicines Act and controlled drug schedules. The course will take approximately one hour to complete, and at the end of the training, there are several multiple-choice questions based on the course content, which must be answered correctly to pass the course. Train Healthcare is fully aligned with Skills for Health and has been awarded the Skills for Health 'Quality Mark' for their face to face and e-learning training courses.



During an interview on their PMVA Training Ltd, the company spokesperson said, "We offer PMVA 1 Day Refresher - GSA Approved at £69.00+VAT, and PMVA 3 Day Course - GSA Approved at £199.00+VAT. Prevention Management of Violence and Aggression (PMVA) important update when working within any mental health environment. The PMVA starter course takes one full day to complete. It includes topics such as understanding the stages of the assault cycle, de-escalation strategies, and recognizing the essence of execution of first interposing measures. Train Healthcare strives to ensure that our PMVA training is to the GSA (General Services Association) standard."



It also offers an online, Safeguarding Vulnerable Adults Training Course. It is an online training course that covers a wide range of topics relating to safeguarding adults (Levels 1 & 2) within the healthcare industry, such as whistleblowing, and consent. The course will run for roughly two hours to finish, and at the end of the training, there are several multiple-choice questions based on the course content, which must be answered correctly to pass the course. The candidate takes the assessment online.



About Training Healthcare

The Train Healthcare support team has been providing training for over ten years. They can develop training subjects to match any specifications. It has a large talent pool of in-house tutors, with more than ten decades of experience, who are ready to travel to the client's location.



Contact Information

Train Healthcare

Brentford, TW8 9DF

Phone: 020 8326 6704

Email: contact@trainhealthcare.com

Website: https://www.trainhealthcare.com