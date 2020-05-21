Train Healthcare Is Providing Mental Support Worker Mandatory Training Online

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Train Healthcare provides essential training to healthcare providers across the UK. Their online and face to face courses has been assessed for health, a non-profit, government accredited organization responsible for overseeing healthcare training standards. Their online training courses are easily accessible and offer a flexible approach to learning. The institution's online training is compatible with all mobile devices and allows candidates to learn at their own pace. Their online users undertake over 50,000 training sessions yearly with an excellent pass rate. Learners will receive their results and have access to their certificates upon completion.



"We provide online and face to face training to social and health care sectors, including private, universities, independent hospitals, and much more. Our courses are ideal for clients looking to continue with their professional development to meet the GMC and NMC revalidation requirements," said the company spokesperson. "We also offer specialty courses in the prevention and management of violence and aggression that is taught by tutors from the General Services Association."



Refresher training can be provided in the workplace as a bespoke course if the workplace has a suitable place for the training to be conducted. This training course covers a range of topics relating to awareness of mental health; hence potential students looking to get mental health support worker training, dementia & learning disability within the healthcare industry, such as types of dementia and barriers to a disability, can rely on Train Healthcare. The course will take a maximum of two hours to complete, and at the end of the training, there are some multiple-choice questions based on the course content, which must be answered correctly to pass the course. The institution is fully aligned with skills for health and has been awarded the Skills for Health 'Quality Mark' for our face to face and e-learning training courses.



"At Train Healthcare, we are the perfect choice for clients looking for mandatory training for nurses courses," commented the company spokesperson. "We deliver this course to governmental, individual, and private healthcare providers across the UK. Our courses are compliant with the set standards of the NHS framework. The courses we offer gives the student the total control over the prompt and video learning programs. Our instructors develop a comprehensive training curriculum for all the modules and subjects. Learners will learn how to recognize situations and respond to them accordingly.



Train Healthcare also delivers a BLS course online. The face-to-face online training course covers both the practical and theory-based elements of Basic Life Support. One will learn how to operate an automated external defibrillator safely, how to perform chest compression and rescue breathing, and how to place an unconscious breathing victim in the recovery position. The course will take approximately three hours to complete. Refresher training can be offered in the workplace as a bespoke course if the workplace has a suitable area for the training to be conducted.



About Train Healthcare

Train Healthcare provides essential training to healthcare providers across the UK. They offer the perfect choice for clients to contact for support work training that is in line with the core skill training framework. Their qualifications ensure that clients and organizations are compliant with current legislation and best practice guidance.