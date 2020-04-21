Train Healthcare Offers Manual Handling Refresher Courses Online

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- Train Healthcare has been providing essential training to healthcare providers across the UK. The institution delivers online and Face to face training that is in line with the Core Skill Training Framework. The instructors at Train Healthcare are aware of the pressures on healthcare professionals to adapt to a rapidly changing environment continually. They have designed their services to help students keep updated with the latest training practices at a reasonable in both time and money. They want to give students complete control over the training process so that they can take classes online at their convenience 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The company has a large talent pool of in-house tutors, with over a decade of experience, who are ready to travel to the student's location.



"At Train Healthcare, we are ready to partner with students searching for safeguarding vulnerable adults online training course. It is a training course that covers a broad range of topics relating to safeguarding adults within the healthcare industry, such as whistleblowing, and consent," commented the company spokesperson. "The course will run for the entire two hours to finish, and at the end of the online training, there are several multiple-choice questions based on the course content, which have to be answered correctly to pass the course. The candidate takes the assessment online."



Enroll in manual handling refresher course online from Train Healthcare. The course is intended as an annual update; participants must have completed a manual task safely course previously. It is recommended that all staff be directly involved in moving and handling clients, as well as their managers and supervisors. Staff and careers directly involved in moving people include, but are not limited to, nurses, student nurses, physiotherapists, medical staff, ambulance staff, occupational therapists, health and nurse aides, and people working with the disabled and aged in the community skills are updated annually.



"We offer online and face to face training to social and health care sectors including private individuals, independent hospitals, universities, and much more," explained the company spokesperson. "Our courses are ideal for people looking to continue with their professional development to meet the GMC and NMC revalidation requirements. We also have a specialty course in the prevention and management of violence and aggression that is taught by tutors from the General Services Association."



Train Healthcare is committed to improving the quality of healthcare in the UK by helping healthcare providers to access quality backed and reliable training services right in the comfort of their workplace or homes. They have established a secure website where individuals can buy their training courses. Since its establishment, the company has offered over 50,000 online training sessions every year. They have employed over 15 trainers in different parts of the country to help in the provision of face-to-face training services. Those intending to get regular face-to-face health training in seven different locations can rely on the company.



About Train Healthcare

