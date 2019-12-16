Train Healthcare's Half Day Refresher Course Covers All Essential Elements of Life Support Training

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Train Healthcare's basic life support training is aligned with the guidelines of the CSTF in both online and face to face formats. The company provides a half-day refresher course for certified healthcare professionals looking to hone their lifesaving skills. The course includes learning to perform chest compressions, rescue breathing, operating an automated external defibrillator, and helping in the recovery of an unconscious breathing victim.



The basic life support training courses online provided by Train Healthcare are compatible with all types of mobile devices to ensure accessible learning. Users can take over 50,000 training sessions in a year and have an excellent pass rate if they choose this online module. It takes three hours to complete the course, but candidates can also complete it at their pace.



Talking about the course module, a company spokesperson said, "We design our courses with practical elements that adapt to the changing needs of the medical professionals. The course outcomes are always aligned with CSTF guidelines, and our certificates ensure a 100% compliance with the CSTF. At the end of the module, you will learn how to assess a scene, do a preliminary survey, assess the conditions of a victim, perform CPR, and operate AED. We follow all national occupational standards in designing this course to ensure it is of the highest standard in content and delivery."



The basic life support training module of Train Healthcare adheres to the standards like PROHSS1, CHS36, and HWB6 for reducing the risk to the health of a victim and ensuring proper treatment. The content focuses on the role of a rescuer along with an assessment of the environment and situation.



The learners will know how to act in the face of an emergency before they get basic life support training certificate from Train Healthcare. The module also includes the basics of cardiopulmonary resuscitation CPR, dealing with a conscious victim, dealing with unconscious breathing or choking victim, and about the recovery position.



To make learning easy and interactive, the basic life support module of Train Healthcare has practical elements like scene assessment, demonstrations for CPR, making calls for help, demonstrating the recovery position, and completing workstations. The courses are provided by certified and qualified trainers. Also, the company has bagged the Skills for Health Quality Mark for its interactive E-learning and face to face training courses. It is highly recommended for agency nurses throughout the country.



About Train Healthcare

With an experience of over 10 years, Train Healthcare provides basic life support courses to independent healthcare providers and medical professionals from NHS trusts. The healthcare training courses are available in both online and face to face formats for the convenience of learners. As a company commissioned to provide vocational healthcare courses, Train Healthcare offers training to private individuals, NHS trusts, GP surgeries, local authority settings, charities, independent hospitals, and nurseries.



