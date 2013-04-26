Training Academy from Bristol Teaches Specialized Course in Hair Weaving Extensions

Bristol, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Georgina’s Beauty Salon in Bristol is the one stop where women are transformed from beautiful to drop dead gorgeous. Georgina’s is a great haven for ladies stepping in for a hair makeover, as the salon specializes in all sorts of hair weaving, hair dyes, colored extensions, lace wigs etc. The salon has been successfully running its business for more than 5 years and was showered with requests from other beauty parlors to teach its specialized area of treating hair extensions and accessories. Complying to their requests, the salon opened its own training academy in 2009.



The courses offered range from one day to three days duration and prices according to the complexity and difficulty level of the course. There are separate courses for beginner’s hair braiding and intermediate hair braiding. The hair weaving course is one of the most sought after by salons everywhere and Georgina’s training academy provides the right guidance to go about it. For every course, there is a starter kit provided to each student.



Georgina’s hair weave technique for putting in extensions is a three day course priced at 599 Pounds. Integrated hair weave or cornrow is a technique widely used in the Afro Caribbean community but slowly gaining popularity in the west. The multiple braiding or weaving the hair to support extensions with natural hair is both complex but once learned, helps created the best effect of naturally healthy and glowing hair with volume and bounce.



Hair weaving is an art and at Georgina’s, students are taught the concepts with hands on practice under expert supervision. The course discusses the pre and post hair weaving process. Firstly, how to part the hair in sections, how to match the color of extensions with the natural hair color, how to create the weaves, how to integrates the extensions into the hair without damaging the natural hair strands. Not only this, the salon also teaches caring for the weaved extensions, talking to clients for aftercare, providing tips to make the weaves last longer etc.



Georgina’s reputation for creating vivid hairstyles via hair extensions is unmatched in Bristol and it is no wonder that girls and women from all walks of life are coming forward to learn from the experts.



For more information on Georgina’s hair weaving course, please head over to http://www.hairweavingcourses.co.uk/



