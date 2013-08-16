Training Company Pleased to Be Helping the Employed and Unemployed with Apprenticeships, NVQ Courses and NVQ Diplomas in Health and Social Care

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- In an ever changing job market and economy learning new skills and gaining qualifications is one of the best if not the only way to ensure your financial stability in the future, the skills you learn need to be relevant to today’s market though. Apprenticeships are an excellent way to gain the kind of skills that employers need, an apprenticeship will help to improve your existing job prospects and overall employability.



Taking an apprenticeship has several advantages over more traditional education, it will enable you to earn while you learn, gain qualifications that employers are looking for, gain valuable work experience and job-specific skills.



FlexLearn is a company helping the employed, unemployed and employers with NVQ work based learning courses, FlexLearn offer free apprenticeship courses in Business and Administration, Customer Service, Health and Social Care.



On their website http://www.flexlearn.co.uk the company say, “An apprenticeship will enable you to combine training, leading to a recognised technical qualification, with valuable work experience so you can earn while you learn. If you live in England are over 16 and not in full time education you can apply. Apprenticeships will build a solid foundation for career progression and the attainment of higher level qualifications.”



About FlexLearn

FlexLearn is an accredited provider of work-based learning. The company believes they provide a unique approach through a combination of flexible/blended learning solutions these solutions can be provided through the company’s e-learning portal, classrooms or at the employer’s premises. For more information on FlexLearn and the courses they provide visit http://www.flexlearn.co.uk.