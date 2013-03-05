Training for Accounting Software Now Made Easy

Richardson,TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- QuickBooks, one of the popular accounting software is now offering great discounts on their QuickBooks training. Small business owners who had no idea about accounting can avail this special offer. The discounted training program trains the users on various aspects related to software usage. The online training program is well designed so as to fit in the schedule without any disturbance to the daily business hours. To download the free demo, visit books training official website and download the link.



The QuickBooks is reputed accounts software popular among small business owners who don’t have any formal accounting training and are preparing for the tax season. This particular software brings in much relief. The software is updated at regular intervals to provide better features with advance options. They have special software prepared exclusively for professional accounting firms who deal with small business clients. Apart from regular software, users can avail online edition by paying monthly subscriptions rather than upfront fee. The main advantage with online software is that it is secure to download and use and it



The training program is well designed with step by step video instructions. Some of the impressive features of the training program are like crash course with 10 hours training; QuickBooks are converted into video lessons by professional trainers, electronic course manuals, practice exams, final assessment submission and completion certificate. To know more about the training program, clients can download the free demo version by entering personal email id. The online QuickBooks training program will explain various aspects of the software like how to navigate, creating a company file, setting up sales tax, usage of graphs, how to pay sales tax, time tracking, how to setup inventory, how to enter basic sales, how to use credit card accounts, payroll process, how to work with liability accounts, company management and many other topics related to day to day business operations.



Now the QuickBooks training can be availed at discounted price that can save almost $150.99. It can save lot of time and money as the accounting tasks can be done without any tension. The 10 hours crash course training will help clients to use the software more efficiently and helps them to share important files with key personnel over email.



About Books Training by Wide Open Media

Books Training (http://www.bookstraining.com/) is a leading provider of software training for accounting, bookkeeping, QuickBooks, and Microsoft Office. They provide end to end solution to small business and help them organize their accounting needs. To master the QuickBooks training course, logon to http://www.bookstraining.com/quickbooks-training.php and also download free demo course tutorials today.