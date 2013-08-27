Training Services Australia Offers Diverse Range of Health and Safety Courses to WA Residents

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Thousands of workers throughout Western Australia require health and safety training in order to work at certain jobsites. Having health and safety training can lead to a higher pay scale, but it’s also an effective way to keep jobsites and employees as safe as possible.



Training Services Australia wants to help anybody receive the health and safety training they need for a job. Training Services Australia is based in Perth, Western Australia and offers a diverse range of courses from its Mount Lawley office. Courses are available to all who apply and provide valuable training for those currently working - or seeking to work - in mines and other industries in WA.



At TSA-WA.com.au, visitors can learn everything they need to know about health and safety training in Western Australia. The website features a course calendar, online enrolment forms, and other information designed to direct visitors exactly where they need to go.



As a spokesperson for Training Services Australia explains, the Certificate IV in Work Health and Safety is a particularly intensive program that is required for a diverse range of jobsites:



“We’ve seen a surge in demand for our Cert IV in Work Health and Safety course. This course takes place over 14 days of face-to-face training conducted in four separate blocks. From our website, visitors can view the dates of different modules and contact us to schedule a particular course. Cert IV in Work Health and Safety does not have any formal pre-requisites, although effective language and communication skills are essential.”



After completing the Cert IV in Work Health and Safety course, trainees receive a nationally-recognised certificate of qualification. Meanwhile, Training Services Australia also offers a number of other standard courses and Cert IV level courses, including:



- Cert IV in Frontline Management

- Cert IV in Training and Assessment

- Cert IV in Occupational Health and Safety

- Health and Safety Representative Course



As a nationally-recognised training service, TSA strives for excellence with every course offered as a spokesperson commented:



“Training Services Australia has impeccable credentials and an enviable reputation established over fifteen years of experience in the vocational education and training sector. We have collaborated with organisations from a broad spectrum of industry and commerce in order to develop cutting edge learning strategies and training programs. We take our work seriously and we offer our track record as proof of that statement.”



About Training Services Australia

Training Services Australia is a nationally-recognised workplace education organisation that offers a diverse range of courses, including Certificate IV in Frontline Management and Certificate IV in Occupational Health and Safety. The company recently revealed a new course for Certificate IV in Work Health and Safety. For more information, please visit: http://www.tsa-wa.com.au