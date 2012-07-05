Training Studio Announces Their Opening

Williamsburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Results Performance Training announces the opening of their new studio in Williamsburg, VA. The studio will benefit those individuals living in the area.



Detric Smith, the owner of Results Performance Training is willing to help individuals lose weight, get fit, gain confidence, improve their athletic performance and feel better.



"I sell results. Results are what I achieve with my clients and it's the inspiration for my company" states Detric Smith.



Detric Smith's training will help individuals in more than one way. The fitness bootcamp being offered is not like any other fitness bootcamp in the area. The personal training classes are taught by professionals and the trainer will know the individuals needs, the injury history and specific goals - they give individuals the attention they need to have when trying to get in shape.



Working with Detric Smith, a professional personal trainer Williamsburg will offer maximum motivation, support and friendly competition that will help individuals achieve their goals.



The services being offered include fitness boot camps, personal training, group personal training and program design services.



By visiting http://www.resultsperformancetraining.com, individuals will learn a great deal about the new studio. By clicking on the "useful resources" tab at the top of the page, users will be able to find a great deal of information on things such as metabolic conditioning, calories, what to look for in a personal training and much more. They will also be given the opportunity to go to Results Performance Training personal blog.



About Results Performance Training

Results Performance Training is based in Williamsburg, VA and they aim to give people what they want - a healthy body. For further information, feel free to contact Detric Smith via email at info@resultsperformancetraining.com or by phone at 757-589-7028.