"Training Video Production Services - a New Service by Multiverse Media Group"

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- With a focus on return on investment to their clients, Multiverse Media Group announced today that they have taken an approach to training videos that brings home maximum benefit for their clients. MVMG is poised to move quickly to the forefront of training video production Jacksonville Fl with their ability to identify their clients’ target audience, training objectives, industry-specific challenges and final delivery platform of training videos.



“When we do an analysis and provide a comprehensive proposal for a client’s project, we are ready to deliver a superior product” a representative of MVMG said. “Our experience has taught us how to save our clients time, money and frustration. We really want to preserve their credibility when we produce moving images.”



The Benefits of Training Videos

Training video production Jacksonville Fl involves hiring a professional service to deliver it. Effectively educating the intended audience and accomplishing training objectives requires a clear-cut message, audience engagement and knowledge sharing. It sounds like a lot, but no benefit list is complete without mentioning cost savings clients get from MVMG.



With MVMG, clients receive customized videos that deliver the message quickly and affordably. MVMG designs presentations to hold the interest of the audience. their approach targets specific skill sets to convey clearly the information intended for the viewer. Clients quickly discover how affordable and fast MVMG delivers on planning, production and delivery of training videos.



What They Do

Training video production Jacksonville Fl caught the attention of MVMG when they saw the marketing and media needs of the businesses in the area. Their video services quickly grew regionally and nationally. The staff at MVMG often finds themselves on the road creating connections for customers in strange surroundings where they find fascinating stories.



MVMG comes together as a team, with each member’s expertise contributing to problem solving and production, from the start of a project to the finish. They often find projects that transform into an encompassing web presence for a client, requiring website graphics, website responsiveness, video marketing, social media and much more.



Providing superior creative services at a fair price, MVMG has long lasting relationships with many clients. When people call, they get immediate answers from the experts who will do the work. MVMG loves to give tours of their production studio, including a look at the 24-ft Greenscreen cyc-wall.



About MVMG

MVMG are professional people who love their work. The great stories they tell through video production are a constant source of inspiration and growth. Their focus is to get audiences to create and connect globally. They help clients achieve video production, a strong web presence, and all-around marketing effort to ensure business success on all levels, locally, nationally and globally. The size of the staff at MVMG means customers get a lot of attention. With MVMG’s superior listening and communication skills, they create an invaluable, lasting impression for their clients.



How to Contact MVMG

Interested parties can contact MVMG by phone at 904-701-3016 or visit the website at http://www.multiversemediagroup.com.