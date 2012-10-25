Rockledge, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- TrakSoft LLC, a 22-year professional software development firm, announced the final phases of the Dynamic Systems Engineering Methodology (DSEM) Project. The DSEM Project is a 15+ year research project to identify and eliminate the causes for reoccurring high failure rates in IT Systems Development projects.



“For decades, research organizations have been gathering statistics on failure and success rates of Information Technology development projects,” said Gary Harris, Project Leader. “Back in 1995 the success rate was only 16.2% costing companies billions of dollars. There has been some progress made over the years, but the failure rate remains way too high and is still costing companies billions of dollars.”



The 15+ year project involved empirical research, study and experimentation, and testing of various project management and development methodologies. Statistics have shown that success rates of projects have increased to only 32% in 14 years. What is troubling about the statistics is that projects kept failing for the same reasons year after year even though they were identified in previous years. We have concluded that the primary reason for the ongoing high project failure rates is not the causes identified, but the project management and development methodologies themselves. If the methodologies were sound and thorough, then success rates would be much higher and projects would not continue to fail for the same reasons over and over again.



The research has identified several problems with past and current development methodologies. These include inefficient and inflexible processes, poor process control and tracking, and the difficulty to implement and gain support. The most noticeable problem is excessive and/or unnecessary complexity. This alone has a major impact on all aspects of a development project and is often the primary problem with these methodologies.



“It is surprising to see some of the complexities built into other development methodologies,” said Gary Harris, Project Leader. “Process flows are extreme, they contain unique and odd terminology, and the sizes of teams, if addressed, are bloated. For example, one methodology describes 12 different roles in a project team. There are more people that are coordinating and advising than actually constructing the system.”



The solution to the problem is the creation of a new common-sense project management and development methodology called the Dynamic Systems Engineering Methodology, or DSEM. DSEM is the result of over 15 years of research, design, development, testing, and hands on use that addresses the inefficiencies and problems of other methodologies. For example, it embraces simplicity and common sense. Additionally, it provides better processes for cost and time estimation, requirements gathering, stakeholder involvement, and implementation. The methodology is flexible, extensible, intuitive, and provides for rapid development and the elimination of project waste.



The primary benefits of the Dynamic Systems Engineering Methodology is that it significantly reduces development costs, increases the quality of project results, and reduces the number of failed development projects to include the elimination of causes that keep reoccurring. These benefits ultimately result in companies saving billions of dollars and helping to create needed jobs in this hurting economy. Once established, DSEM will be free to use and adopt by any individual or organization for their development projects.



It is important to note that the creator of the Dynamic Systems Engineering Methodology has over 27 years in the Information technology field, of which 20 years as a systems analyst and developer. He has hands-on experience with several project management and development methodologies. In addition, he has a Masters Degree in Engineering Management and a Bachelors Degree in Management Information Systems with several professional certifications that are directly related to the project.



The final phases of this project include finalizing the research by developing formal standards for DSEM, publishing a book describing the new methodology, and developing on-line courses to teach the methodology. In addition, two follow-on projects include 1) the establishment of a professional organization to support and foster DSEM; and 2) the development of a Project Management software package to work hand in hand with DSEM. We are looking for project backers and testers to support the project.



TrakSoft LLC, in Rockledge, Florida, specializes in professional software development for both the private and government sectors. For more information on the Dynamic Systems Engineering Methodology, or if you would like to get involved in the project, please visit http://www.DSEM.org.