Tranglo Teams Up with Smart E-Money for #HelpPH Donation via Text Program, in Support of Typhoon Hai

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Following the devastation of typhoon Haiyan, which hit the Philippines on November 8, Silverstreet associate company, Tranglo, a leading international airtime and money transfer hub has joined forces with Smart Communications and two other mobile airtime remittance hubs to facilitate the #helpPH donation via text program. The program will run until December 31, 2013 allowing mobile subscribers in over 40 countries, including United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, UAE, Switzerland and more, to use this service to donate airtime.



Mobile subscribers can donate their local mobile airtime to 63 999 7000 000, a number dedicated to donations. Tranglo shall leverage their existing airtime transfer service to enable this function. All denominations (in Philippines Peso, PHP) currently accessible through Tranglo’s airtime service will be available for this donation program.



“I’m deeply saddened by the devastation caused by typhoon Haiyan and if there was ever a time to join forces with industry peers and consumers, now would be it” says Hy Sia, CEO of Tranglo. “We are aware from reports that material donations such as food are difficult to disperse at the moment, due to compromised infrastructure and logistics. However Tranglo, as well as other similar hubs are in a position to channel airtime credit towards the relief foundation as assistance during this tough time.”



Airtime donated through this initiative will be credited to the Philippines Disaster Recovery Foundation, one of the three identified institutional conduits approved by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.



For more information on the donation via text program please visit the helpPH website.



To view airtime transfer usage syntax for each telecom operator, please visit Tranglo’s Facebook (http://facebook.com/tranglo) page



For more information on Silverstreet product offerings and group companies please visit silverstreet.com



About Tranglo

Tranglo is a leading international mobile financial transactions hub operator that enables cross-border airtime exchange, money transfer and bill payment via its award-winning innovative solutions gloTransfer and gloRemit. Tranglo works with prominent mobile operators and financial institutions, vendors/resellers/distributors, remittance service providers across the globe. Tranglo currently has local offices in Netherlands, Lebanon, Malaysia and Indonesia, and representative offices in United States, Australia, UAE and United Kingdom. For more info on Tranglo, please visit tranglo.com



About Silverstreet

Silverstreet mobile messaging (SMS) specialist offers global MT termination options over 800 networks. Their primary focus is on mission critical traffic and high volume (wholesale) clients.



Founded in 1999, Silverstreet is a diversified telecom group with interests in various tele and .com companies. Working with over 3000 businesses, including mobile service providers and enterprises, Silverstreet’s mobile messaging solutions and innovative, highly scalable transaction platform continually provides their clients with unique, reliable and secure solutions.



Their product portfolio permits the easy and efficient integration of mobile services, regardless of whether you are a small independent user or a multinational enterprise.



Bulk SMS gateway – Optimize large scale and wholesale messaging requirements.

Number Lookup – Mobile Number Portability (MNP) is a worry of the past.

Mobile Connect – Connect applications with mobile users all over the globe.

Mobile Communicator – Gain complete control of reaching a target group, anytime, anywhere.

Virtual Mobile Numbers – Inbound SMS numbers for 2-way traffic and response tracking purposes.



Silverstreet is a privately funded GSMA Associate member. Their footprint is global with headquarters in the Netherlands, local offices in Europe and Asia, as well as representatives in Russia, Australia and South Africa. They reach a volume of approximately 3.5 billion SMS messages a year and their group revenue forecast for 2013 exceeds 100m EUR.