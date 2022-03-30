Trans Perfect Expand Scale Deployment of Remote Clinical Operations

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- Remote clinical operations present an innovative opportunity for the evolution of life sciences into a more versatile, digital age. During the pandemic, Trans Perfect in partnership with Innovaderm used Trial Interactive tech to make a significant contribution to partner organizations seeking to find new treatments to COVID-19 and to help support further research. Trial Interactive is a connected eClinical experience that is designed to make improvements in a number of key areas, including compliance, speed and quality across site detection, selection and activation. Remote clinical trials were achieved by giving customers access to Trial Interactive's Study Document Collaboration solution by integrating tailored remote monitoring rooms. Now, Trans Perfect and Innovaderm are looking to scale the deployment of Trial Interactive to offer the opportunity of remote clinical operations on a much broader basis. The two companies have been in a long-standing collaboration that began with language translation services many years ago. Today, together they have an opportunity to make an impact with remote clinical operations on a much bigger scale.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific specializes in supporting businesses innovating in the clinical trials field, as well as talented people looking to take career-defining steps in clinical operations careers. The firm has developed an extensive field of expertise that goes beyond hiring purely for clinical operations careers. This includes recruitment in areas such as R&D, commercial, legal and compliance, safety and pharmacovigilance, medical communications and medical affairs. With experience partnering with many different organizations, EPM Scientific is able to support every size of enterprise, from agile start-ups to global institutions. The firm has also established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that has been nurtured over the years. These are some of the key resources that ensure EPM Scientific is able to make productive connections where clinical operations careers are concerned. Thanks to a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, EPM Scientific is able to cater to any type of hiring need.



Nationwide coverage at EPM Scientific is broad and extends to all major hubs, including key cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. It's not just in the USA itself where the firm has broad reach but overseas too. The American team is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000 and EPM Scientific is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Insight, expertise and industry understanding are all key to the service that the firm is able to deliver. As a result, investing in its own people is an obvious choice for EPM Scientific - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many roles available via the firm today, whether in clinical operations careers or other fields - these include: Director [Market Access], Process Engineer and Bioprocess Principal Program Manager.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.