TranS1 Inc. (NASDAQ:TSON) Investor Lawsuit Deadline is Coming up on March 26

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/29/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on March 26, 2012 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors in NASDAQ:TSON shares over alleged Securities Laws Violations by TranS1 Inc.



Investors with a substantial investment in TranS1 Inc. (NASDAQ:TSON) shares between February 21, 2008 and October 17, 2011, should get active before the Deadline and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. States District Court, Eastern District of North Carolina the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of TranS1 Inc. (NASDAQ:TSON) securities during the period between February 21, 2008 and October 17, 2011, that TranS1 Inc. violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



On October 17, 2011, TranS1 disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that on or about October 6, 2011, TranS1 Inc. received a subpoena issued by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, under the authority of the federal healthcare fraud and false claims statutes. TranS1 said that the subpoena seeks documents for the period January 1, 2008 through October 6, 2011.



NASDAQ TSON stocks fell from $3.17 per share on October 17, 2011 to $1.80 on October 18, 2011.



During November 2011 NASDAQ TSON stocks fell to as low as $1.46 per share, but were able to regain some value in December 2011 and trade at $2.10.



On January 24, 2012 TSON stocks closed at $2.26 per share and closed on February 24, 2012 at $2.47 per share.



Those who purchased shares of TranS1 Inc. (NASDAQ: TSON) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com