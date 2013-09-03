TransactRx Announces New Partnership with GPO MPPG

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- TransactRx has formed a marketing relationship with Medical Practice Purchasing Group (MPPG) to bring medical practices savings on vaccines, and more. Offering adult vaccines through Medicare Part D now just became more profitable for healthcare provides using the TransactRx physician billing service for their vaccines.



MPPG is a group purchasing organization founded by a physician to provide medical practices the same discounts on vaccines that previously only the largest medical groups received. In today’s competitive environment, healthcare providers need all possible advantages and MPPG will bring you savings on vaccines of up to 40% from Sanofi Pasteur, Merck, MedImmune, and VaxServe. The savings will be significant and will begin as soon as a healthcare provider becomes a member.



Becoming a member of MPPG is simple and free. A MPPG membership will not only save a practice thousands of dollars on vaccine purchases, but also on many other products and services that medical practices use most such as medical and office supplies, liability insurance, and more – because it spent years negotiating contracts with over 15 vendors, including PSS Medical Supplies, Staples, Medi Waste, Jackson and Coker and more.



“We strongly believe that MPPG is the perfect complement to TransactRx’s Vaccine Manager software,” said Brian K. Greenberg, M.D. “Purchasing vaccines using MPPG’s contracted discounts and utilizing TransactRx’s software creates an unbeatable combination to increase your practice’s revenues, while saving you and your patients valuable time.” Brian K. Greenberg, M.D. continued to state, the synergy that is created by using TransactRx and MPPG will boost your bottom line while improving your practice’s efficiency.”



TransatRx provides Medicare Part D vaccine billing for physicians and other healthcare providers. The easy to use web-based physician billing service enables physicians to run a profitable vaccination program while helping more patients. TransactRx is on a mission to inform physicians and other healthcare providers that Vaccines are Good Medicine and Good Business!



About TransactRx

POC Network Technologies, Inc. d.b.a. TransactRx is a national provider of reimbursement solutions for vaccines and specialty pharmaceutical products administered at the point-of-care. The TransactRx proprietary cross-benefit technology platform seamlessly connects the nation’s pharmacy and medical transaction infrastructures to enable physicians, health departments and pharmacies to check coverage information and submit claims for both medical and pharmacy benefits. The Company’s unique national provider networks significantly reduce the cost and effort associated with contracting a large numbers of providers to administer a particular vaccine or group of pharmaceutical products. The combination of technology and provider networks assists payers of all types.



For more information, just log on to http://www.transactrx.com.