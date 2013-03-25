TransactRx Pharmacy Vaccine Billing Provider Partners with R.J. Hedges & Associates

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- TransactRx, a leading provider of pharmacy vaccine billing services, today announced it has entered into a co-marketing relationship with R.J. Hedges & Associates, a consulting firm offering comprehensive healthcare compliance consulting services for independent pharmacies. TransactRx will market the R.J. Hedges’ Immunization Compliance Program, as a complement to the TransactRx Immunization Plus pharmacy insurance billing service for vaccines and R.J. Hedges will promote the TransactRx pharmacy vaccine billing services to its customer base.



The TransactRx Immunization Plus pharmacy vaccine billing service allows pharmacies to use their own pharmacy billing software or the TransactRx web based vaccine specific pharmacy billing software to check patient eligibility and to submit claims for vaccines to Medicare Part B, Medicaid and Commercial Payers. To make it as easy as possible for pharmacies to start realizing the profits of an immunization program TransactRx also offers membership in it’s National Immunization Network which greatly reduces the time involved in contracting with Medicare and other payers and also eliminates Medicare 855B enrollment fees.



R.J. Hedges & Associates offers comprehensive healthcare compliance consulting services for independent pharmacies, home health care facilities, medical supply companies, physicians and other small practices throughout the United States. The R. J. Hedges Pharmacy Immunization Compliance Program provides community pharmacies the proper policies and procedures needed to remain compliant with immunization guidelines. The program includes easy to follow policies and procedures, a plan to implement a 10-15 minute vaccination process, instructions for properly documenting and recording physicians’ standing orders and plans that specifically addresses applicable OSHA rules and regulations.



“Pharmacy insurance billing for flu shots and other vaccines can be complicated and confusing since many of a patient’s vaccines are covered under their medical benefit”, said Jack Guinan, CEO, TransactRx, “In addition it can be difficult for a pharmacy to know where to get started when adding an immunization program to their business. The RJ Hedges compliance program is a great tool for a pharmacy to get over the startup hurdles and combined with the TransactRx pharmacy vaccine billing service the pharmacy has all the services needed to run a profitable immunization program.”



About TransactRx

POC Network Technologies, Inc. d.b.a. TransactRx is a leading national provider of reimbursement solutions for vaccines and specialty pharmaceutical products administered at community pharmacies. The TransactRx proprietary technology platform seamlessly connects the nation’s pharmacy and medical transaction infrastructures to enable pharmacies to check coverage information and submit claims for vaccines and other services covered under medical benefits by Medicare, Medicaid and Commercial Payers. The Company’s unique National Immunization Network significantly reduces the cost and effort of pharmacies contracting with Medicare Part B as mass immunizers.



