TransactRx Physician Billing Service for Part D Vaccines Partners with Physicians' Alliance of America GPO

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- TransactRx, the nation’s leading Medicare Part D Vaccine Physician Billing Service, today announced it has entered into a co-marketing relationship with Physicians’ Alliance of America (PAA) one of the nation’s largest vaccine GPO’s for physicians. TransactRx will market the PAA vaccine GPO into its physician office customer base of over 10,000 contracted practices and PAA will market the TransactRx Medicare Part D Vaccine Manager physician medical billing solution for vaccines to its GPO customer base.



The TransactRx Part D Vaccine Manager is a unique physician medical billing service designed specifically to assist in determining a patient’s Medicare Part D eligibility and submitting claims to their Medicare Part D insurance plan. Healthcare providers contract with the TransactRx Part D Provider Network and use the web based applications alongside their current physician billing solutions to submit claims and manage reimbursements with all Medicare Part D plans.



PAA is a non-profit national healthcare Group Purchasing Organization (GPO). PAA uses the purchasing power of over 35,000 physicians from all 50 states (and D.C.) to negotiate discounts and preferred terms for vaccines and the goods and services you use every day. PAA has discounted purchasing agreements with Sanofi Pasteur, Glaxo SmithKline, MedImmune and Novartis.



“This relationship helps to overcome the two biggest challenges for physicians to operate a profitable adult immunization program”, said Jack Guinan, CEO, TransactRx, “the first being that traditional physician billing solutions do not have a way to bill for Medicare Part D covered vaccines and the second being the acquisition cost of the vaccines”.



“We are very pleased to have TransactRx as a partner,” said Bob Chalmers, CEO, Physicians’ Alliance of America. “It is a goal of Physicians’ Alliance of America to seek out more and more opportunities to help our members thrive in these turbulent times.” Mr. Chalmers continues to state, “TransactRx’s Part D Vaccine Manager is a valuable addition to our list of vendor partners as they help our members navigate the Medicare Part D immunizations maze.”



About TransactRx

POC Network Technologies, Inc. dba TransactRx is the leading national physician billing service for Medicare Part D covered vaccines. Over 30,000 healthcare providers working in 10,000 practice locations have contracted with TransactRx to help manage the reimbursement of vaccines administered to their patients. For more info visit http://www.transactrx.com/