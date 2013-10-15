TransactRx Partners with Berlinger USA as Fridge-Tag Digital Thermometer Online Reseller

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- TransactRx , the nations leading provider of vaccine billing and reimbursement solutions is proud to announce a partnership with Berlinger USA LLC. to resell their Fridge-tag 2 digital thermometer products. TransactRx has launched an easy to use online store at shop.transactrx.com making it easier than ever to purchase the ISO Certified and CDC compliant Fridge-tag 2 refrigerator and freezer digital thermometers.



In late 2012 the CDC (Center for Disease Control) issued vaccine storage related guidance recommending that vaccines be stored in full-size refrigerators that constantly monitor temperature via a digital, 24-hour temperature-recording device. The guidance is intended for use by all public and private sector providers. Berlinger redesigned its Fridge-tag refrigerator and freezer thermometers to meet these CDC monitoring and reporting requirements. The Fridge-tag 2 Digital Thermometers meet the CDC expectations simply and economically.



"State Health Departments across the country are converting to the Fridge-tag 2 because it so easy to use, meets CDC guidance and is affordable. We are very excited to now offer it on line through our partnership with TransactRx." said Patrick McGrath, General Manager for Berlinger USA LLC.



To make it as easy as possible for providers to meet the CDC guidance TransactRx is selling two models of the Fridge-tag 2 digital thermometer. One is shipped already preconfigured with alerts and monitoring configuration set for refrigerators and the other model is preconfigured for freezers. Both models are lab tested and come with NIST traceable certificates of accuracy.



About TransactRx

POC Network Technologies, Inc. d.b.a. TransactRx is a national provider of reimbursement solutions for vaccines and specialty pharmaceutical products administered at the point-of-care. The TransactRx proprietary cross-benefit technology platform seamlessly connects the nation’s pharmacy and medical transaction infrastructures to enable physicians, health departments and pharmacies to check coverage information and submit claims for both medical and pharmacy benefits. The Company’s unique national provider networks significantly reduce the cost and effort associated with contracting a large numbers of providers to administer a particular vaccine or group of pharmaceutical products. The combination of technology and provider networks assists payers of all types.



For more please visit: http://www.transactrx.com