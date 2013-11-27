Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Transaero Airlines OJSC (TAER) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Transaero Airlines OJSC (TAER) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Transaero Airlines OJSC'.



WMI's 'Transaero Airlines OJSC (TAER) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Transaero Airlines OJSC' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Transaero Airlines OJSC'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Transaero Airlines OJSC (Transaero Airlines) is an airline service provider, based in Russia. The company offers imperial, business class, premium class, and economy and tourist class airline services. It also provides personal assistance, luxury travel, baggage assistance, flight booking, online purchase, e-ticket, group travel, ticket cancellation and refunds. Transaero Airlines offers both domestic and international flights operating in Russian cities, Belorussia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. It also operates flights to destinations in Austria, Cyprus, England, Germany, Greece, Israel, Spain, China, Japan, Thailand, India and other countries of Asia. Transaero Airlines is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Russia.



Companies Mentioned



Transaero Airlines OJSC



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