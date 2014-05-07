Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of TransAlta and MidAmerican Form Joint Venture to Build Sundance 7 Gas Power Plant in Alberta, Canada - Deal Analysis from The publisher market report to its offering

TransAlta and MidAmerican Form Joint Venture to Build Sundance 7 Gas Power Plant in Alberta, Canada - Deal Analysis from The publisher



Summary



On October 26, 2012, TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta), a Canada-based power generation company, entered into a partnership with MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company (MidAmerican), a leading provider of energy services, to build the 800 Megawatt (MW) natural gas-fueled Sundance 7 project based in Alberta, Canada and funded on a 50:50 basis. The companies also plan to invest in more natural gas-fueled power generation projects in the future. The creation of this partnership is a new development in the existing relationship of the two companies and will enable them to pursue significant growth opportunities in Canada.



Scope



- Rationale behind the partnership of TransAlta and MidAmerican to build Sundance 7 Gas Power Plant in Alberta, Canada.

- Key drivers involved in the partnership of TransAlta and MidAmerican.



Reasons to buy



- To understand the rationality behind the partnership, the ways the deal might benefit the future business of TransAlta and MidAmerican.

- To comprehend the drivers beind the joint venture of TransAlta and MidAmerican.

- To gain insights on their joint thermal power business activities in North America.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153835/transalta-and-midamerican-form-joint-venture-to-build-sundance-7-gas-power-plant-in-alberta-canada-deal-analysis-from-globaldata.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###