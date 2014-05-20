Recently published research from GlobalData, "TransAlta and MidAmerican Form Joint Venture to Build Sundance 7 Gas Power Plant in Alberta, Canada - Deal Analysis from GlobalData", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- On October 26, 2012, TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta), a Canada-based power generation company, entered into a partnership with MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company (MidAmerican), a leading provider of energy services, to build the 800 Megawatt (MW) natural gas-fueled Sundance 7 project based in Alberta, Canada and funded on a 50:50 basis. The companies also plan to invest in more natural gas-fueled power generation projects in the future. The creation of this partnership is a new development in the existing relationship of the two companies and will enable them to pursue significant growth opportunities in Canada.
Scope
- Rationale behind the partnership of TransAlta and MidAmerican to build Sundance 7 Gas Power Plant in Alberta, Canada.
- Key drivers involved in the partnership of TransAlta and MidAmerican.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- To understand the rationality behind the partnership, the ways the deal might benefit the future business of TransAlta and MidAmerican.
- To comprehend the drivers beind the joint venture of TransAlta and MidAmerican.
- To gain insights on their joint thermal power business activities in North America.
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