Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Long Term Investor Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was announced concerning whether certain Transcat officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Transcat officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an amendment to the Company’s 2003 Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Transcat, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Transcat’s shareholders vote to approve an amendment to the Company’s 2003 Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance thereunder from 1,900,000 to 3,400,000



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of NASDAQ:TRNS common stock.



Transcat, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue increased from $110.02 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2012 to $112.30 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 30, 2013 and that its Net Income for those time periods rose from $3.30 million to $3.70 million.



Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) traded in 2012 as high as $13.11 per share in late March and declined to as low as $5.15 per share in October 2012.



On August 12, 2013, NASDAQ:TRNS shares closed at $7.75 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com