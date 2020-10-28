Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- The Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global market is projected to display robust growth represented by a high CAGR of 14.70 % during 2018 - 2023.



Top Key Players in the Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market: Edward Life Sciences, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Jena Valve, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.



Transcatheter aortic valve replacement has been a ground-breaking advancement in the field of interventional cardiology and cardiovascular surgery. Although, surgical aortic valve replacement is considered the standard treatment, yet 30% of patients are not considered candidates for traditional open-heart surgery because of advanced age and the presence of multiple comorbidities. TAVR offers this population a less invasive treatment option also with better outcomes. Over the recent years, the global TAVR industry has been growing rapidly mainly due to the growing number of the elderly population, rising awareness about minimally invasive devices, new device approvals and increasing health expenditure in developing countries. The procedure of transcatheter aortic valve replacement through transfemoral retrograde is the most common catheter-based approach and is performed in approximately 70% to 80% of the total TAVR cases, globally. Hence, this segment holds the majority share in the market. This trend is anticipated to continue in the forecast period as well.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by an increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with growing penetration and awareness about technologically advanced heart valve therapies.



