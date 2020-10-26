Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2024)



The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.



This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation



Medtronic plc



Boston Scientific Corporation



Abbott Laboratories



Scope of the Report



The report entitled Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2024) provides an in-depth analysis of the global TAVR market by value, by volume, by procedure, by region, etc. The reports also provides a regional analysis of the TAVR market, including the following regions: North America (The US & Rest of North America), Europe, Asia Pacific (China & Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall TAVR market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global TAVR market is highly dominated with few major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of TAVR devices produce different types of devices for different applications. Further, the major players dominating the global TAVR market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.



The Main objectives of this report are:



To analyze global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Heart valve disease, one kind of structural heart diseases, is characterized by the damage or a defect in one of the four heart valves: aortic, pulmonary, mitral, and tricuspid valves. Heart valve disease normally falls under two categories: Stenosis and Regurgitation.



Aortic valve disease is a condition that occurs when the left ventricle and aorta (the main artery of the body) does not work properly. The aortic valve disease is mainly bifurcated into aortic stenosis (AS) and aortic regurgitation (AR). The AS treatment options include: balloon valvotomy, Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR), and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



TAVR is a new minimally invasive approach for >65 years old population with intermediate to high surgical risk and patients ineligible for surgeries. TAVR is now expanding into patients with low to intermediate surgical risk. The risks and complications associated with TAVR include bleeding, vascular site complications, stroke, infection, acute kidney injury, heart attack, and even death.



The TAVR market can be segmented on the basis of procedure (Transfemoral Implantation, Transaortic Implantation, and Transapical Implantation), and Application (Aortic Stenosis and Aortic Regurgitation).



The global TAVR market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The TAVR market is expected to increase due to growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of aortic stenosis (AS) and aortic regurgitation (AR), rapid urbanization, escalating healthcare expenditure, rising incidence of chronic diseases, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, high cost involved, COVID-19 outbreak, risks and side effects associated with TAVR procedure, etc.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



