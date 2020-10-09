Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2026



Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Size research report with COVID-19 impact is considered to be an accurate and deep assessment of the present industrial conditions along with the overall Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market size estimated from 2020 to 2026. The study report also showcases a comprehensive analysis of the leading business programs, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) future market share, and business-oriented planning, etc. The report investigates desirable factors related to the current industrial situations, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market growth rates, demands, differentiable business-oriented strategies used by the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market manufacturers/Key players concerning distinct tactics and the futuristic prospects in brief.



The global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement market size was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2017 and global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedures market size was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2017. It is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 22.6% over the forecast period



Japan is an exception among Asian countries, where the Japanese government covers the treatment cost. In the rest of the Asian countries, patients pay treatment costs out of pocket. There are also efforts being taken to develop and maintain the TAVR registry in the Asia Pacific region. The Japan Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) registry has the data of over 8,000 TAVR procedures conducted in Japan since 2013.



The research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.



Top Companies in the Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market: Edwards Lifesciences,Medtronic,Abbott,Boston Scientific,Meril Life Sciences,... and others.



In July 2017, Medtronic plc launched the CoreValve Evolut PRO valve system in Europe for the treatment of aortic stenosis. The system will offer innovative medical technology for the surgical treatment of cardiovascular disease, which estimated to bolster the company's growth in the field of cardiac surgeries.



The U.S. dominated the market in 2017, accounting for more than 40.0% of the transcatheter aortic valve implantation market. This can be attributed to the high adoption of technologically advanced products, mergers & acquisitions, and favorable reimbursement policies. For instance, reimbursement from government organizations such as Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) helps patients to opt for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure. The primary payer for almost 90% of the TAVR procedures was Medicare in the year 2017. This strengthened the economic advantage of opting for TAVR instead of surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR).



Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:



This report segments the global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market on the basis of Types are:



Transfemoral Approach

Transapical Approach

Others



On the basis of Application, the Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market is segmented into:



Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Regurgitation

Others



Regional Analysis For Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market:



For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Influence of the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market.



-Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



