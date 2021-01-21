Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Industry Supply Chain Anaysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) has been developed as an alternative therapeutic method to treat serious mitral regurgitation in patients who are subjected to high or prohibitive surgical risks. Mitral regurgitation (MR) is the most common valve condition in the United States, affecting over 4 million people in total. In the United States, about 250,000 cases of mitral regurgitation are registered per year, of which more than 50,000 patients undergo prescription surgery.



Key market players profiled for this industry analysis include Abbott Laboratories, HLT Medical, Neovasc, Edward Lifesciences, Biotronik Private Limited, LivaNova, Colibri Heart Valve, Medtronic, NeoChord, MValve Technologies, Transcatheter Technologies GmbH and Venus Medtech among other companies



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/54



Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Drivers



In 2019, the global demand for transcatheter mitral valve implantation was estimated at USD 1.82 billion and is forecast to surpass USD 4.67 billion by 2027, registering a 14.4% CAGR. The growth prospects of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (repair and replacement) market during the forecast period is driven by the growing prevalence of mitral valve diseases, the increase in innovation of devices, launch of new mitral valves and the increasing elderly population with heart disorder.



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Mechanical Valves

Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Mitral Valve Stenosis

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Regurgitation



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Other



North America dominated the market in terms of market revenue in 2019. Factors contributing to the largest market share (39.7%) are increasing success rate of surgeries, high employability of technologically advanced medical heart therapy devices and favourable compensation policies among other encouraging scenarios



Frequently Asked Question:



At What rate will the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Grow...? What Will be the value of the Market in 2027...?



What are the Key technologies driving the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Across Market?



What Would be the impact of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Across Different Regions?



What are the strategies adopted by Players to enter the Asia Pacific Regions?



What is the key applications of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation in the different sectors?



What are future growth strategies in the Market?



Directly Purchase/Place an Order for a copy of this research report at https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/54



Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market: Regional Outlook



Asia Pacific posted the highest CAGR of 15.4 percent in 2019 and, due to rising incidences of heart valve replacement across the region, the market is expected to record considerable growth prospects during the forecast period. In addition, key players are seizing potential cardiology investment opportunities while rising knowledge of mitral valve-in-valve and mitral valve-in-ring techniques, further adding to the region's industry. North America accounted for the largest market share in transcatheter mitral valve implantation due to the availability of technologically advanced medical heart therapy devices along with rising surgery success rates and favorable compensation policies.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis



4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing drug discovery



4.2.2.2. Growing technological advancements



4.2.2.3. Favorable reimbursement scenario



4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of instrumentation



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Clinical Pipeline Analysis



4.5. Regulatory Framework



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market by Product Type Insights & Trends



5.1. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027



5.1.1. Mechanical Valves



5.1.2. Bio prosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves



Chapter 6. Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market by Application Type Insights & Trends



6.1. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Application Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027



6.1.1. Mitral Valve Stenosis



6.1.2. Mitral Valve Prolapse



6.1.3. Mitral Valve Regurgitation



Chapter 7. Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market End Use Insights & Trends



7.1. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation End Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027



7.1.1. Hospitals



7.1.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



7.1.3. Diagnostic Centers



7.1.4. Other



To Be Continued…!



Browse Full RD with TOC of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/transcatheter-mitral-valve-implantation-market

Related Reports From Emergen Research:



Desktop 3D Printer Market Size to be Worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



Blue Hydrogen Market To Reach USD 2.48 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 14.8% | Emergen Research



Needle Coke Market Size To Be Worth USD 5.88 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% | Emergen Research



Video Surveillance Market to be Worth USD 86.53 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% | Emergen Research



Light Weapons Market to be Valued at USD 17.39 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% | Emergen Research



Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market to Reach USD 3,507.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



Bioremediation Market Projected To Be Worth USD 334.70 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 15.5% | Emergen Research



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs