Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.67 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.4%. Rise frequency of mitral valve diseases, increasing pioneering pipeline devices together with rising elderly population with heart condition is positively driving the growth prospects of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (repair and replacement) market in the forecast period.



Mitral Regurgitation (MR) is the greatest widespread valve disorder affecting more than 4 million in total in the United States. Roughly, 250,000 cases of mitral regurgitation are recorded in the United States annually out of which close to 50,000 patients decide to undertake recommended surgery. Transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) is a substitute therapeutic opportunity which has been enhanced considerably to competently treat severe mitral regurgitation in patients who are exposed to high or prohibitive surgical risks.



The detailed market intelligence report on the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.



Key market players profiled for this industry analysis include Abbott Laboratories, HLT Medical, Neovasc, Edward Lifesciences, Biotronik Private Limited, LivaNova, Colibri Heart Valve, Medtronic, NeoChord, MValve Technologies, Transcatheter Technologies GmbH and Venus Medtech among other companies



The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market.



For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research have segmented Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market on the basis of product, application, end use and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Mechanical Valves

Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Mitral Valve Stenosis

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Regurgitation



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Other



Radical Features of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Report:



The report encompasses Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation industry



Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistic. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis



4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing drug discovery



4.2.2.2. Growing technological advancements



4.2.2.3. Favorable reimbursement scenario



4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of instrumentation



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Clinical Pipeline Analysis



4.5. Regulatory Framework



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market by Product Type Insights & Trends



5.1. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027



5.1.1. Mechanical Valves



5.1.2. Bio prosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves



CONTINUED…!



