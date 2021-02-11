Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Transcatheter mitral valve repair is a minimally invasive technique performed to treat patients with symptomatic moderate to severe mitral regurgitation. Transcatheter mitral valve implantation has gained significant attention over the last decade owing to its enhanced potential to treat a large number of elderly patients at-risk for severe mitral regurgitation.



Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Drivers



The major driving force for the transcatheter mitral valve implantation market is increasing mitral valve diseases, the introduction of novel mitral valves, an innovation of pipeline devices, and a growing elderly population suffering from a heart condition. The rising research and development activities in cardiology leading to innovations and development of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) technology are expected to propel the market growth.



Request for Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/54



Over time, strategic initiatives have been an integral part of the market. Along with the companies operating in the market, other key market players have also been entering the industry and adopting various strategies to enhance their product offerings



Key market players profiled for this industry analysis include Abbott Laboratories, HLT Medical, Neovasc, Edward Lifesciences, Biotronik Private Limited, LivaNova, Colibri Heart Valve, Medtronic, NeoChord, MValve Technologies, Transcatheter Technologies GmbH and Venus Medtech among other companies



The players operating in the market have undertaken a number of strategies related to the market in the period 2017-2020.



For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research have segmented Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market on the basis of product, application, end use and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Mechanical Valves

Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Mitral Valve Stenosis

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Regurgitation



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Other



North America dominated the market in terms of market revenue in 2019. Factors contributing to the largest market share (39.7%) are increasing success rate of surgeries, high employability of technologically advanced medical heart therapy devices and favourable compensation policies among other encouraging scenarios



Regional Analysis



In 2019, the North American region held the largest market share due to technologically advanced medical heart therapy devices. Further, rising success rates of surgeries and supportive compensation policies with advanced healthcare infrastructure are driving the region's market. In the United States, every year, a large number of cases of mitral regurgitation are registered, and most of the patients undertake prescribed surgery.



Request for Custmization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/54



In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-



North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)



Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



In 2019, the Asia Pacific region registered the highest CAGR in the transcatheter mitral valve implantation market over the projected timeframe. The region is projected to expand faster due to increasing heart valve replacement incidences across the developing countries. Moreover, the presence of key players in cardiology and rising awareness in mitral valve-in-ring and mitral valve-in-valve techniques further contributes to the market in the region.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis



4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing drug discovery



4.2.2.2. Growing technological advancements



4.2.2.3. Favorable reimbursement scenario



4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of instrumentation



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Clinical Pipeline Analysis



4.5. Regulatory Framework



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market by Product Type Insights & Trends



5.1. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027



5.1.1. Mechanical Valves



5.1.2. Bio prosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves



Chapter 6. Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market by Application Type Insights & Trends



6.1. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Application Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027



6.1.1. Mitral Valve Stenosis



6.1.2. Mitral Valve Prolapse



6.1.3. Mitral Valve Regurgitation



Continue…!



Quick Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/54

Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs