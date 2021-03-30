Transceiver Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report (2021 - 2026)- TMR

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- Global Transceiver Market: Introduction



Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global transceiver market. In terms of revenue, the global market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global transceiver market.



A transceiver is a combination of a receiver and a transmitter, and is used to carry out data transmission and reception by using a sole device. Furthermore, transceivers allow a microprocessor system to transmit and receive data with the help of various interface standards over different protocols such as CAN and Ethernet. Additionally, transceivers are used in multiple industry verticals in order to achieve the efficient and quick transfer and reception of data. In the automotive industry, vertical transceivers, especially CAN, LIN, and FlexRay types of vertical transceivers are significantly used for in-vehicle networking or for data communication between a large numbers of installed ECUs (electronic control units). With the growth of industries, especially automotive, healthcare, and IT & telecommunications, the global transceiver market is projected to expand in the next few years.



Global Transceiver Market: Dynamics



Increased network bandwidth is projected to boost the demand for transceivers across the world during the forecast period. Increase in the need for high network bandwidth has been observed across the globe over the last few years, owing to the emergence of 4G and 5G mobile network services and IoT (Internet of Things) across multiple industry verticals such as retail and manufacturing. IoT enables multiple devices to get connected over the Internet, and, due to this, it generates more traffic than usual as well as higher demand for network bandwidth. The rising need for larger storage size, higher processor speed, and larger HDTV screen size is expected to drive the demand for network bandwidth during the forecast period. Transceivers provide the ability to transfer high-speed data without reducing transmission efficiency, and easily support the increased network bandwidth. Continuous increase in the need for network bandwidth has a high positive impact on the demand for transceivers, worldwide. This, in turn, is expected to boost the global transceiver market during the forecast period.



The global transceiver market is characterized by numerous market trends, such as rising demand for optical transceivers and electric vehicles. The demand for electric vehicles is rising across the world, as a result of stringent emission regulations and incentives offered to vehicles with low or zero emissions at both, regional and city levels. For instance, according to a report by Bloomberg Finance L.P. named 'Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019,' 57% of all passenger vehicles sold would be electric vehicles by 2040. With the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the demand for in-vehicle data exchange is also rising. In order to enable in-vehicle data exchange, CAN, i.e. controlled area network and LIN, i.e. local interconnect network are implemented. The CAN protocol enables smooth data exchange between a large number of ECUs (electronic control units) installed in a vehicle. Furthermore, a CAN transceiver enables reliable in-vehicle network communication, and also reduces the consumption of electric power. Additionally, it is used in different applications related to electric vehicles, i.e. main and auxiliary inverters, HV-LV DC-DC converters, on-board chargers, and battery management systems.



Global Transceiver Market: Prominent Regions



Asia Pacific is the dominant region of the global transceiver market. This growth can be attributed to rising adoption of transceivers across the region, especially in China, Japan, and India, due to technological advancements, presence of well-established as well as emerging players, rising demand for fast-speed Internet, and increasing demand for fiber optic networks. Moreover, owing to significant growth of the IT & telecommunications industry in Asia Pacific, led by the large number of subscribers and rise in Internet penetration, the demand for communication as well as networking equipment, especially GPON-based equipment, is on the rise. This factor is boosting the demand for transceivers in Asia Pacific. The transceiver market in Europe is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a strong automotive industry and growing trend of adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles across Europe. The automotive industry is increasingly using transceivers, due to the increasing number of ECUs in vehicles to improve the in-vehicle network for enhancing the vehicle's security and fuel efficiency. The transceiver market in the Middle East is expected to witness moderate growth in the near future. However, growth of the transceiver market in South America is sluggish as compared to other regions, owing to the economic uncertainty in countries such as Brazil and Argentina.



Global Transceiver Market: Key Players



A few of the key players operating in the global transceiver market are Texas Instruments Incorporated, Finisar Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom Inc., and Lumentum Operations LLC. These players are striving to gain a competitive edge by developing new products that are suitable for multiple applications. For instance, in 2018, Finisar Corporation, a provider of components for data centers, introduced innovative products at 'The European Conference on Optical Communications'. These new products include 200G and 400G transceivers such as 400G QSFP-DD DR4, 400G QSFP-DD eLR8, 200G QSFP56 FR4, and 200G QSFP56 eFR4.



Global Transceiver Market: Segmentation



Transceiver Market by Type



Optical Transceivers

Ethernet Transceivers

RF Transceivers

CAN Transceivers

Others



Transceiver Market by Form Factor



SFP

SFP+

XFP

QSFP

QSFP+

CFP

Others



Transceiver Market by End-use Industry



Healthcare

Automotive

Oil & Gas

IT & Telecommunications

Others



Transceiver Market by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



