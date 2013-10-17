Transcriptomics Technologies Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Transcriptomics Technologies Market (Microarrays, PCR, Gene Regulation and Next Generation Sequencing) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," the global transcriptomics technologies market was valued at USD 1.65 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 4.6 billion in 2019.



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Transcriptome refers to the complete set of all coding and non-coding ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecules present in an individual or population of cells. Transcriptome accounts for about less than 5% of the total genome. Transcriptomics research refers to the study of functional and structural aspects of RNA transcripts in a given cell. This research provides insights about the gene expression and gene regulation mechanisms in normal and diseased cells such as cancerous cells. In addition it aids in identification of novel gene sequences and potential drug targets. With the increasing preference for personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, transcriptomics technologies promises increased participation of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in healthcare and medical research projects. The most important factors favoring growth of global transcriptomics market include consistent technological upgradation followed by increased healthcare and R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Also, continuous exploration of biomarkers and novel gene sequences will drive the growth and acceptance of transcriptomics technologies across the globe.



Lack of effective bioinformatics tools employed for transcriptome analysis is one of the major factors expected to hamper the ready acceptance of transcriptome analysis tools and services. In addition, lack of awareness about genomic medicine and domain expertise are the other factors which might restrain the market growth. Increased research investments made by several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop targeted therapeutics, provide a growth opportunity to the transcriptomics technologies. Currently, the trend of contract research outsourcing is advantageous for the development and commercialization of transcriptomics research outcomes.



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The global transcriptomics technologies market can be categorized by technology, application and geography. RNA sequencing technologies have surpassed the usage of microarrays in drug discovery and research with increased efficiency and reliability. Transcriptomics technologies market for microarrays was the most prominent segment of the market in 2012 by revenue. However, next generation sequencing technologies are steadily surpassing the use of microarrays, owing to their higher efficiency, reliability and capabilities. Extensive research activities and technological evolution of sequencing platforms further propel adoption of next generation sequencing technologies. Another attractive segment of this market is that of gene regulation technologies such as micro RNA and RNA interference technology. These technologies regulate proper functioning of the genes in normal as well as diseased cells. It is estimated that the market for gene regulation technologies will grow at a CAGR of over 15% from 2013 to 2019.



At the regional level, North America was the largest market in 2012 for transcriptomics technologies followed by the European region. Presence of sophisticated and well infrastructured research and medical laboratories followed by increased participation of respective governments in healthcare sector will propel growth and acceptance of transcriptomics research in North American market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to record commendable growth by 2019 due to huge untapped potential population, rising disposable income, increased healthcare investments and extensive research carried out in the biotechnology field.



Transcriptomics technologies market is characterized by the presence of established players as well as new players solely operating in this market. The major companies competing in this market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, Illumina, Inc., F-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



The global companion diagnostics market is segmented into the following categories:



Transcriptomics Technologies Market, by Technology

Microarrays

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Gene Regulation Technologies

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Transcriptomics Technologies Market, by Applications

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Research

Bioinformatics

Comparative Transcriptomics Studies



Transcriptomics Technologies Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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