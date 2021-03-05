New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The low impact of Transcritical CO2 system on the environment, regulations for phasing out harmful fluorinated refrigerants from the environment, and increasing demand for refrigeration and air-conditioners are key factors contributing to high CAGR of industry during the forecast period. However, the lack of specialized handling equipment needed will be the major factor restraining the growth of the market.



Market Size – USD 23.76 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.0%, Market Trends –low environmental impact of transcritical CO2 systems, increasing demand for refrigerators and cooling systems



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Transcritical CO2 Systems market was valued at USD 23.76 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 91.68 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0 %. CO2 is environmentally friendly, not flammable, economical and chemically inert and thus it is extensively used in refrigerators, heat pumps and air conditioners. Thermodynamic and transport properties of CO2 systems are superlative for its application in heat pumps and vapor compression refrigerating appliances. The key driver for the market is the low environmental impact of transcritical CO2 systems, stringent government regulations for elimination fluorinated refrigerants along with the low operating cost of the equipment.



The Global Transcritical CO2 Systems Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Transcritical CO2 Systems market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Shecco SPRL, Mayekawa MSG., Systems LMP, Henry Technologies, Baltimore Aircoil Company among others



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Transcritical CO2 Systems market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Transcritical CO2 Systems market is split into:



Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Refrigeration

Heating

Air Conditioning



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Retail

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Heat Pumps

Transportation

Food Processing & Storage Facilities

Ice Skating Rings



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Transcritical CO2 Systems market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising demand for refrigerators and cooling appliances

3.2. Growing demand from various end use industries

3.3. Stringent Government regulations for elimination of fluorinated compounds

Chapter 4. Transcritical CO2 Systems Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Transcritical CO2 Systems Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Transcritical CO2 Systems Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Transcritical CO2 Systems Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Transcritical CO2 Systems Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Transcritical CO2 Systems PESTEL Analysis



Continue….



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



