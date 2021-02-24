New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems market was valued at USD 5.65 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.03 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%. These systems are an excellent alternative to the oral, intravascular, subcutaneous, and transmucosal routes, where medications are administered through the skin for therapeutic purposes. This industry has witnessed the development of new adhesives, molecular absorption enhancers, and penetration enhancers that are expected to improve skin permeability, which will expand the range of transdermally administrable drugs. New technology, such as the improved micro-needle supply, makes it easy to carry the drug through the skin without feeling pain. The market is divided into five categories according to the applications, namely pain management, central nervous system disorders, hormonal applications, cardiovascular diseases and other applications such as smoking cessation, vertigo and the treatment of overactive bladder.



By 2018, the pain management segment is expected to represent the majority of the market for transdermal drug delivery systems. Most of this segment can be attributed to the increasing availability of transdermal products for the treatment of pain. On technology basis, the market is classified in the fields of thermal, iontophoresis, electroporation, ultrasound, electrical current, microporation, mechanical matrices, and radio frequencies. Depending on the type of distribution system, it is classified in the passive and active distribution systems. Passive administration systems are further classified as a matrix system and a repository system. Dynamic distribution systems are classified into structure, electricity, and others.



These drug delivery products are medicated adhesive patch that can be applied on the skin to give a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the blood. This often helps to heal a part of the injured body. An advantage of the transdermal drug delivery route is that the patch provides the patient with controlled release of the medicine, typically through a porous membrane overlying a reservoir of medication or body heat that melt thin adhesive medicine layers It is best to administer other types of medications, such as oral, topical, intravenous, intramuscular, etc. It is anticipated that the increase in the geriatric population and the number of patients with chronic conditions will stimulate the growth of this industry. In addition, the growing adoption of third-generation transdermal drug delivery systems, such as iontophoresis, is increasing market growth. It is largely due to the overall increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, technological advances in drug delivery systems are expected to support the progress of target product in the coming years. However, the disadvantages of these delivery systems, such as application site irritation and edema, should hinder market growth. Medication failures and withdrawals from transdermal drug delivery systems are also expected to limit market growth to some extent.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Transdermal Drug Delivery System market on the basis of type, technology type, applications type, end use, and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Patches

Semisolid formulations

Others



Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Thermal

Iontophoresis

Electroporation

Ultrasound

Electric Current

Microporation

Mechanical Arrays

Radio Frequency

Others



Applications Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pain Management,

Central Nervous System Disorders,

Hormonal Applications,

Cardiovascular Diseases



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinic

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

Transdermal Drug Delivery System market is growing at a CAGR of 5.5% in Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 4.3 % and 4.2% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is the key factor in accelerating market growth during the forecast period across all regions.



As of 2018, Patches is dominating the target market which holds 43.9% of the global market. North America regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Asia-Pacific and European regions.



Little technological advance in the transdermal drug delivery market is related to the modification of transdermal patch design, incorporation of pressure-sensitive adhesives, and permeation enhancers.



The foregoing results in improved drug delivery and higher drug retention capacity in larger amounts is expected to stimulate market demand for the target market during the forecast period.



Transdermal patches provide better control over toxicity levels because they can be easily removed if the drug is tested for more significant toxic effects.

Technological inventions such as the inclusion of micro-needles assemblies in patches improve the accuracy of medication delivery.



Miniaturized and advanced transdermal patches and reservoir-type transdermal patches that deliver a precise dose of medication should also enhance the growth of the transdermal drug delivery market over the forecast period.



Since the first transdermal patch was approved in 1981 to prevent nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, the FDA has supported more than 35 transdermal patches covering 13 molecules over the past 22 years.

With respect to the product landscape, the transdermal delivery system market report segments the industry into fentanyl, nitroglycerin, nicotine, and so on.



Transdermal therapeutic systems have been designed to provide a controlled and continuous supply of medication through the skin to the systemic circulation. In addition, it overcomes several side effects, such as the painful supply of medications and the first-pass metabolism of the drug that has been produced by other means of the drug delivery system.



Major highlights of the global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems market report:

Get intricate knowledge of the Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems market.

The factors are segmented into drivers and restraints. Also, there has been made segmentation and sun-segmentation of the market's aspects, like product types, services, regions, and competitive landscape.

It provides a comprehensive analysis to help new entrants strategize and optimize their strengths and neutralize their weaknesses.

Accelerates decision making in view of noteworthy and assessing information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

The report depicts all the analytical details in a well-structured manner, for example, in the statistics, graphs, tables, through which users can more easily grasp detailing. Moreover, it discusses accurate forecasts and gives a detailed research methodology.



Key Questions Answered in This Report Are:

Which Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems market segments will grow significantly in the forecast years?

Which sectors will witness an increase in market penetration?

What is the estimated growth rate for the market?

Which factors will influence the growth of the industry?

What is the market position of the key players?



Customization on the report is available according to the requirements of the user to ensure maximum utility to the reader and an increased level of comprehensibility.



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising prevalence of chronic disease

3.2. Technological advancements

3.3. Development in healthcare

3.4. Government rules and regulations



Chapter 4. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increased adoption of advanced technology

4.4.1.2. Rise in geriatric population

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness

4.4.2.2. Associated side-effects

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Transdermal Drug Delivery System PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market By Type Insights & Trends



Continued.....