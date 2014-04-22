Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of TransDigm Group Incorporated : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "TransDigm Group Incorporated : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "TransDigm Group Incorporated"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "TransDigm Group Incorporated" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "TransDigm Group Incorporated"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TGI), along with its subsidiaries provides aircraft engineering components, systems and subsystems. The company designs manufactures and supplies engineered aircraft components for commercial and military aircraft. Its main products offerings include ignition systems and components, specialized pumps and valves, mechanical or electromechanical actuators and controls; NiCad batteries or chargers; power conditioning devices, rods and locking devices, cockpit security devices, lavatory hardware and components; specialized AC/DC electric motors and specialized valves. The major customers of the company include aerospace components distributors, commercial airlines, large commercial transport and regional and business aircraft OEMs; and various armed forces of the US and foreign governments. TGI is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, US.



Companies Mentioned



TransDigm Group Incorporated



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153137/transdigm-group-incorporated-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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