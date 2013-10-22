Transdirect Makes Shipping Packages Across Australia Even Safer

Gold Coast, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- People across Australia can enjoy more peace of mind when they ship with Transdirect. A partnership with QBE means being able to offer the most comprehensive Marine Insurance plan available on the market.



It can be hard to trust important parcels with some companies. Horror stories involving abused packages are too common. That’s why Transdirect is going to such great lengths to make shippers feel more secure.



Transdirect offers a number of warranty plans to suit the needs of businesses across Australia. Between Toll Road Express Transit Insurance, Allied Transit Warranty and Couriers Please Transit Insurance we have something for everyone.



All of these are offered at no added cost.



What QBE Brings to the Table

QBE Insurance provides the kind of expertise that over a century of experience brings. Throughout this whole time they have been working to insure cargo. This has made them one of the most trusted names in marine insurance. Their longevity is a testament to their quality.



They also offer the sort of complex infrastructure that only a business of their size can provide. The width and breadth of their services means they can be trusted in any situation. An insurance company has to know what the right thing to do is when everything is going wrong. That is exactly what QBE offers.



Their marine insurance is only available through authorized brokers such as Transdirect. Shipping your packages with Transdirect is the only way to enjoy high level of service with the QBE guarantee



Which Plan to Choose

For no additional cost customers can get their Toll Road Express shipments insured by QBE. As long as the goods being shipped are packaged correctly they can be insured for up to $1,500 for each consignment.



For smaller orders there’s the Couriers Please Transit Insurance plan. That offers up to $1,000.00 per consignment for orders up to 25kg.



Why You Should Go with Transdirect

Since this new agreement Transdirect is able to offer some of the best warranties available in Australia. We do everything we can to provide clients with peace of mind.



Transdirect can be trusted to get a package where it needs to be, quickly and safely. That is our promise.



About Transdirect

Transdirect is an Online Door to Door Parcel Courier Service. We deliver to all areas in Australia. No matter how big or how small a job is, Transdirect will get it done. Log on to our website or call today to see how we can improve your shipping experience.



Visit Transdirect online today at http://www.transdirect.com.au/ to discover a new way to get your packages delivered on time.



Transdirect Contact Information

Phone: 1300 668 229

Email: info@transdirect.com.au