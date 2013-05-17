Transfection Technology Market Analysis, Growth, Trends Research Report 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Transfection is the process of intentionally introducing nucleic acids into a cell to study its genetic structure. Approximately 202 million transfection procedures are conducted every year and the market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecasted period. Some of the growth drivers for the market are increasing research initiatives undertaken in the field of molecular biology, increasing clarity of the metabolic pathways, and the rising demand for genetically modified cells.



The future of the transfection technology market (http://www.researchmoz.us/transfection-technology-market-global-industry-analysis-size-growth-share-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html) holds great opportunities. Some of the factors that will serve the market in the future are technological advancements in the field of cell research and the participation of emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific region in the field of biotechnology and molecular biology.



The transfection technology market is segmented on the basis of technology into chemical based, physical based, and biological or virus based methods. The market is segmented on the basis of applications into drug delivery, protein synthesis, medical research, and others. On the basis of geography the market is segmented into North

American, European, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world regions.



North America led the market in terms of the market share in 2011 followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is the most lucrative one due to its emerging economies such as China and India. Some of the major participants in the market are Life Technologies, Bio-Rad, Roche, Qiagen, Promega, and Sigma-Aldrich.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



Pre-Order This Report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=165059&type=S



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us