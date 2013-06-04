Transfer iPad/iPhone App Data with Upgraded Leawo iTransfer 1.5.0.412

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Leawo Software Co., Ltd., a professional multimedia software enterprise focusing on providing convenient multimedia solutions, officially released Leawo iTransfer 1.5.0.412 today. Some crash problems were recovered and some new functions were added in this version, so users may enjoy the latest Leawo iTransfer with smooth running and more useful functions.



Leawo iTransfer software is used for transferring various kinds of files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs. It's multifunctional software which can be used to back up iPhone, iPod and iPad files; make iOS devices work as flash disks; directly transfer files without iTunes' synchronization. It works with the iPhone 5 and Windows 8 OS. Leawo iTransfer 1.5.0.412 experienced months' beta testing all over the world before released and more than 20,000 users took part in this testing. The users' reviews help Leawo Software to improve this latest version of iTransfer to a more powerful and stable level, now users may feel free to enjoy this multifunctional software.



What's New in This Version?

1. Added support of transferring related configuration information and documents inside when installing an app. This function is of great use for the app users, you don’t have to worry about the losing app data and process when installing apps on your iOS devices.

2. Change resources recommendation website and start to use the high quality resources on AppRevels. The AppRevels includes various kinds of apps, music, movies, and books for iPhone, iPad and iPod, the home page of AppRevels will be shown to users when opening Leawo iTransfer, users are able to get the high quality resources on this website.

3. Optimize the supports of latest iOS devices and latest version of iTunes. Now Leawo iTransfer supports all generations of iPhone, iPad and iPod, and the latest version of iTunes, iTunes 11.

4. Recover the crash problems caused by the transfer of large files. Now users can transfer large files by Leawo iTransfer without worrying about the software being shut down.

5. Recover other known program bugs. Users will use this software with more convenience and smoothness.



What's Kept in This iPod/iPad/iPhone Transfer

1. Direct transfer among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs without worrying about iTunes' synchronization.

2. Transfer various kinds of files, including music, videos, movies, photos, ringtones, PDF and apps.

3. Make your iOS devices as flash disks and transfer files with ease.

4. Back up your iOS devices' files, better safe than sorry.

5. Manage your playlists.

6. Smart filter and search function.



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd. is a professional multimedia solution provider, the products include: Video Converters, Blu-ray/DVD Tools, Data Recovery Tools, iTransfer, PowerPoint to Video Tools and so on. It has been dedicated to working on DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD creator, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray/DVD decrypter, video converter, Blu-ray media player, etc. to deliver people better digital entertainment with high-reputed multimedia solutions.