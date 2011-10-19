Onehub.com Providing Free Plan for Companies That Need to Transfer Large Files Securely

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2011 -- Although it seems like Google is the Swiss army knife of webmaster services, one thing they don’t do is allow users to transfer large files securely. Gmail has a file attachment limit of 25 megabytes, which in itself can be useless if the recipient can’t receive large files. Onehub offers a free monthly plan that enables individuals and small business owners to securely send and receive large files.



The free plan allows for one user, 500 megabytes of storage space, a 500 megabyte file size limit and a maximum of 100 downloads. Account holders may customize the space with a company logo for branding purposes.



“We’ve found that the free secure file sharing plan is a great way for new users to test Onehub’s services,” said Charles Mount, Founder and CEO at Onehub. “We get a lot of creative professionals and entrepreneurs who suddenly realize they need access to secure file sharing and don’t know where to go. Our service is perfect for those kinds of people because they can add their own color scheme and logo to the account, making the Onehub interface look like it’s an extension of their site.”



Onehub has three additional secure file sharing plans that enable users to transfer large files securely. They range in price from $9 to $99 a month, depending on the number of users on the account, the amount of space to be used and other support options. The paid plans all permit an unlimited number of file downloads. Free account holders may upgrade to a paid plan at any time should their needs change.



There’s no cost to set up an account, and once the account has been established users can immediately transfer their large files securely. For more information about the free Onehub plan, visit their site at http://transfersapp.com.



About OneHub.com:

Onehub.com is an online document collaboration site that was founded in 2007 by Brian Moran and Charles Mount. They provide a variety of secure file sharing services to over 100,000 users. Onehub users can collaborate with customers and team members online, and know that their files are safe. The company is based out of Bellevue, Washington, but their customer base spans worldwide.