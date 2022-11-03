Transfer Switches Make Portable Generators Safer

Land O'Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2022 -- Using extension cords to power portable generators isn't just a hassle. It's also a potential safety hazard.



Homeowners can avoid the inconvenience and potential risks of using extension cords by having a transfer switch installed by the generator pros at Cornerstone. A transfer switch is a small device that allows the generator to connect to a home's circuit breaker panel. It acts like a miniature circuit breaker panel, drawing electricity from the generator instead of the electrical grid during a power outage.



How Does It Work?

Using a transfer switch to power a Generac generator in a home in Tampa and nearby is much safer than relying on extension cords. During a power failure, a homeowner plugs the portable generator into an outdoor outlet that's connected to the transfer switch, which is located inside the house. Typically, the electrician will place this switch next to the main circuit breaker panel.



During the transfer switch installation process, the homeowner decides which circuits get powered during an outage. Obvious choices include heating, cooling, the water heater and well pump (if the home is serviced by a well).



Disadvantages of using extension cords to power the generator include:



- Multiple extension cords, which need to be outdoor-rated, will be needed to avoid the risk of overload.

- Only electronics with standard plugs can be powered up.

- Anything that's hardwired to the circuit panel, such as the furnace or air conditioner, cannot be connected using extension cords.

- The electric range and clothes dryer can't be plugged into the generator because they use 220-volt, four-pronged plugs.



Smart homeowners will make sure their portable generators are equipped with a transfer switch.



Cornerstone Pros also offers permanent whole home generators that protect families and their homes by automatically sensing power loss and triggering a backup power system.



To find out what is the best option, homeowners should call Cornerstone Pros at 727.295.3099 or fill out the online contact form.



