Transfer VHS Tapes to DVD with the Magnavox DVD Burner with HDMI

Anyone getting tired of that stack of VHS tapes on the bookshelf, under the television or in the corner? For one day only Yugster.com's main daily deal of the day is the the Magnavox ZV427MG9 DVD Recorder and VCR Combo with Line-In Recording Combo for just $94.97. There are many key features of this affordable DVD/VCR recorder.



Full-feature VCR Player

For those who want to keep their VHS collection, this player has a full-featured VCR Player. Record from the cable box to VHS tapes any favorite shows for watching later. Watch old VHS tapes on the 4-head Hi-fi player in stereo or connect it to your surround sound. This easy-to-use player includes a remote to make VCR set-up and playing easy.



VHS to DVD Converter

Although it is great to be able to play those old VHS tapes, it is better to get rid of them. With blank DVD+R/RW discs available at 25 cents each in most dollar stores, there is no reason for VHS collectors not to save a little space with this purchase. The Magnavox ZV427MG9 dubs your VHS tape directly to DVD and converts it to HD-quality. By cashing in on more than 65% savings, buyers of this combo player save their VHS collection digitally using non-stop recording which makes tape-eating a thing of the past.



DVD Player and Recorder

Digital video is standard in this age, and the Magnavox ZV427MG9 plays digital at 1080p. Depending on the settings, purchasers use this DVD player to record from cable or satellite, play several regional DVDs and recordings as well as CDs and mp3s. For purchasers who get an RF-modulator or another kind of tuner, they can record from digital television or a converter box. This model does not include a tuner or an input HDMI plug.



