Transferring Money Was Never This Easy - CNEX.eu

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- In the modern world of increasing internet penetration and usage, the advantages that companies and their customers possess are very many. CNEX.eu is the first truly European company that is offering Bitcoin and Digital Currency Exchange services in many countries of the European Union. Bitcoin refers to a digital currency in which transactions can be performed without the need for a central bank. Bitcoins can be used for online transactions between individuals and is a peer-to-peer payment system introduced by developer Satoshi Nakamoto.



The transactions performed via CNEX.eu are highly secure in nature. The company provides complete online safety for its users. CNEX.eu also levies very low transaction fees for each of the transactions carried out through their website. Because of its efficient and affordable services to the trading community, CNEX.eu has risen to be very successful in Europe. The company will soon be expanding its operations in the Asian markets, especially China and Japan.



Interested customers and users can simply browse through the company’s website and go through the online registration process, which is completely free of cost. Registration enables customers to buy, sell and trade bitcoins instantly. Highly-devoted to its European customers, CNEX.eu accepts both GBP and Euro. Customers can use their own bank accounts for transfers in the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland. A complete list of countries in the European Union in which the services of CNEX.eu are available can be availed on their website. The website also has a simple video tutorial to explain to its potential customers the advantages of carrying out transactions using bitcoins and digital currency exchange. Other useful information is documented in the company’s blog, the link to which is provided on the website.



About CNEX.eu

CNEX.eu is a simple, secure and customer-friendly process of money transfer. The company provides round-the-clock support for its customers. It also possesses state-of-the-art trading engines which are extremely efficient in their functioning. The company’s service is leading in the industry and has multi-layer compliance, thereby making the system robust.



To know more about the services of the company, click here.



Media Contact

Name: Alex Whitley

Email ID: press@cnex.eu

Website: http://cnex.eu/

Phone Number: +44 845 838 0621