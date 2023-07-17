Transform Technology Recruitment with AI

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2023 -- [Trend topics] If your business is struggling with technology recruitment, then the solution could lie in AI. This is according to experts who have shed light on the hot recruitment topics for 2023 - of which AI is one of the biggest. There are many advantages to using AI for businesses that are keen to see better results in technology recruitment, including being able to identify the most suitable candidates. AI can even be used to assess soft skills and candidate body language. Plus, it offers a whole range of advantages when it comes to speeding up the recruitment process and making it more efficient.



AI could give HR professionals their time back



Transforming technology recruitment with AI could potentially mean that those involved in the recruitment process have more time and energy to actually interact with people. The very best way to exploit AI in the business is going to be to combine it with the experience and expertise of HR professionals. In addition, more AI in technology recruitment will provide benefits in the following key ways:



- Wider adoption of CPM. Continuous Performance Management (CPM) is the most effective way for managing employees, especially where they are working across a range of environments, including hybrid. This removes the need for the painful annual appraisal and instead introduces a process whereby issues can be almost instantly dealt with. Two-way communication around performance helps to optimise it. Plus, employees are increasingly looking for companies that invest in effective performance management.



- Greater use of automation. Anywhere you hear AI mentioned, automation won't be fair behind today. This can be used in a myriad of ways to help speed up the recruitment process. Automation helps to do away with laborious form filling and administration, leaving HR professionals free to actually interact with potential candidates and engage with the talent they are looking to attract and retain. AI will never be able to replace the intuition and interpersonal skills that humans have - but these are best supported and deployed where there is a combination of AI and automation in place to tackle the basics.



[How the company does something relevant to the topic]. AI requires high-quality data to be effective - and the team at Leathwaite truly understand the value of data in the modern hiring environment. That's why the firm offers market intelligence solutions that are designed to use data to empower businesses. There are two key options offered by Leathwaite: a Leathwaite market analysis project (MAP) or Individual Due Diligence report. A MAP is a bespoke research document that supports the making of informed and risk-weighted strategic decisions. This is all about getting a super clear understanding of a market landscape and the different factors that can have an influence on it. An Individual Due Diligence report looks at individuals within the industry - it's the ideal way to get information on a target, whether you're looking at technical ability or business development skills.



[How the company carries out the particular service/product]. Technology recruitment is a key area of expertise at Leathwaite across the full spectrum of leadership functions. The team prides itself, not just on extensive understanding and experience with respect to the technology sector but also an entrepreneurial mindset that matches many of its clients. Technology recruitment remains a key area of expansion for many businesses - the right people in the right roles are vital for helping enterprises to navigate the constant disruption and change that many industries face today. Digital transformation is an ongoing journey, and there is enormous pressure on organisations to keep up the pace. A partner like Leathwaite can help any business to ensure that leadership teams are well-equipped to optimise the latest developments for an organisation and to set it up to thrive. The team can help to find the right CTO for any type of company and has experience working across the full spectrum of industry subsectors. This includes cybersecurity, pure-play digital, artificial intelligence, IT services and telecommunication. Businesses today require exceptional and diverse IT talent to help make sense of changing landscapes and capitalise on breakthroughs - the team at Leathwaite is ideally positioned to support the discovery of the best and most agile talent.



