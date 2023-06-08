"Transform You" with Dr. Kenisha Williams

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2023 -- "Transform" this word means to change in composition or structure, to change the outward form or appearance, and to change in character and condition.



Dr. Kenisha Williams is a woman who is always transforming. She did not only transform her business, but she always aims to transform her life, and her education, being committed to continuous growth.



She has been in public education for 22 years from being a teacher, Elementary Administrator, then Principal. She has worked hard to acquire multiple degrees under her belt. From her Bachelor's degree in Speech Communication and Biblical Studies, to her Master's Degree in Education and her Doctorate degree in Organizational Leadership. But she did not stop there, she came back to graduate school, accelerated through the Master's program, and received her second Doctorate Degree in Ministry.



Today, Dr. Kenisha is the CEO and Owner of TransFormation Training & Development, LLC, and a proud member of the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team's President Advisory Council.



Dr. Kenisha enjoys coming alongside leaders and helping them and their organizations to grow and is a firm believer that any and everyone that leaves her presence will leave electrified and stirred to change.



Transform is the theme of this week's radio show as Dr. Kenisha Williams is an epitome of a woman who will transform you after being in her presence.



Join us as we interview her on how she used the "The Law of Expansion" from "The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth" book and "The Law of Big Mo," from "The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership" book both written by Dr. John Maxwell in transforming herself and her business, along with the people she influence.



We will also dive in on her book, "Transformational Leadership," where she shared her story, beliefs, and journey. She will also share the difference between her leadership style then, versus today.



Despite all this, Dr. Kenisha Williams is a woman of faith, she believes the most valuable thing is not her resume, but it's her relationship with God and for that, she will never compromise.



So, listen to this Thursday, June 8th at 11 am PST to hear Dr. Kenisha Williams as she shares her wisdom with us on "The Leader's Edge" radio talk show through The VoiceAmerica Business Channel.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/145314/transform-you-with-dr-kenisha-williams



About Dr. Kenisha Williams

Dr. Kenisha served in public education for 22 years, as a teacher, Elementary Administrator, and Elementary School principal. She received a Bachelor's degree in Speech Communications from LSU in 1999 and in Biblical Studies from the Minnesota Graduate School of Theology in 2007. Dr. Kenisha also received her Master's Degree in Education in 2002 and a Doctorate degree in Organizational Leadership from Brandman University in 2014. She then returned to Graduate School where she accelerated through the Master's Program and received her 2nd Doctorate Degree in Ministry in 2020 with a 4.0 GPA.



Dr. Kenisha joined the John Maxwell Team in 2018 and is now an Executive Director. She is a member of the (PAC) Presidential Advisory Council and serves on the PAC Mastermind Committee. Dr. Kenisha most recently facilitated "The Mastermind & The Leadership Game" Experience during the 2020 & 2021 Virtual International Maxwell Certification where people from over 160 countries attended.



Dr. Kenisha is the CEO and Owner of TransFormNation Training & Development, LLC. She is a speaker, coach, trainer, teacher, & writer just to name a few. God has blessed her with the gift of education, leadership, the art of connection, and transparency.



She enjoys coming alongside leaders and helping them and their organizations to grow, and is a firm believer that any and everyone that leaves her presence will leave electrified and stirred to change.



Dr. Kenisha believes in personal growth and living life intentionally. Leadership is her content focus and she believes in the quote that "Everything Rises And Falls On Leadership." Dr. Kenisha is called to ignite, illuminate, and inspire people to change, however, the most valuable thing to Dr. Kenisha is not her resume, but it's her relationship with God and for that, she will never compromise.



https://drkenishawilliams.com/about



About Ernelita Dacumos and Steve Steele

Ernelita also known as Ernie, is an Independent Certified Coach, Facilitator, Trainer, and Speaker with the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team. She has been thriving in the Healthcare Industry for over 10 years while fulfilling her purpose of motivating, teaching, and empowering young leaders to see their full potential. Personal Growth is where her passion is as she has gone through the journey herself. Ernie was a "shy introvert" turned into a "confident introvert". From the woman who used to stutter when speaking in front of others to the woman who now facilitates masterminds, workshops, and speaks in front of an audience. A woman who used to have a victim mentality now has a can-do attitude. A woman who had always been too hard on herself, characterized as a perfectionist, overachiever, and with high expectations. To the gentle, self-loving, action-taker, and learn-as-she-goes attitude. She is an enthusiast when it comes to confidence and had worked on becoming a confidence mentor for her community and the people around her. Ernie's goal is to broaden her ability to help others. As she saw first-hand that personal growth must be intentional yet not always available to others. She is dedicating her life's work to creating a safe environment while educating, empowering, and spreading knowledge about Personal Development. On top of personal growth, Ernie's leadership skills were heightened upon going through the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team program. Ernie thrives to add value to people by showing them that continuous growth is possible if you are willing to put in the work for it.



As an Executive Director of The John Maxwell Team, Steve is certified to facilitate, speak, train, and coach individuals and groups in the areas of leadership development, professional skills, and personal growth. Trained and mentored by John Maxwell and mentors of his world-class faculty, Steve is equipped with the tools, resources, and experience to help you and your team improve your productivity, performance, and profitability. Whether you are looking for a facilitator for group workshops, corporate training in leadership, speaking, sales, or coaching skills for your leaders, or a speaker for your next event, Steve has access to exclusive content that is only available through a certified Executive Director of the John Maxwell Team to help you reach your goals and objectives. Steve brings a rich and varied background that adds depth to his Leadership expertise—including 25 years of leadership in non-profit organizations transitioning to over 23 years of leadership expertise in the corporate environment. Steve is a native-born Texan and lives in Ft. Worth since 1980. Steve holds a Double Major degree from Baptist Bible College in Music Performing Arts and Biblical Theology. He earned his EXMBA from Colorado Tech University and hails 2 business certifications in Executive Management and Business Administration. Steve is an influential and seasoned facilitator on such subjects as Leadership Development, Personal Growth, and Individual and Group Coaching. He motivates, inspires, and adds value to leaders that will in turn multiply value to others. He is a catalyst for the transformation of other leaders to change and influence the world around them. On behalf of John Maxwell, Steve brings his World Class team building and leadership strategies to Corporations, Businesses, Churches, and non-profit organizations as well as personal and group coaching. Through all these activities, Steve maintains a lifeline to his audience, clients and associates with the goal to reach their fullest potential and thrive-both in leadership growth and life.



