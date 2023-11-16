Transform Your Self-Image with Sabrina Magnan

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2023 -- Many women feel bombarded by "perfect" body standards and stuck in a nonstop dieting-bingeing loop. However, it is possible to break free from food guilt and embrace your body just as it is. It's also possible to ditch dieting and find sustainable habits that truly serve you.



In this week's episode of The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina on VoiceAmerica, esteemed guest Sabrina Magnan guides listeners on the journey to mend their relationship with food and body image while fostering the development of healthy habits. Tune in live or catch the episode on-demand at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4167



Sabrina is an Intuitive Eating Health Coach who helps people break free from the cycle of dieting, guilt, and food obsession. After her own personal journey struggles with body image & eating disorders, she's made it her mission to guide women to eat peacefully, think better, and liberate themselves from the shackles of diet culture.



Dr. Nina and Sabrina will be discussing the following topics:

- How did your struggles with body dysmorphia develop?

- What was the link between your body image and your development of eating disorders?

- What are some common misconceptions about body image?

- What are some practical strategies for improving body image, without needing to actually change your body size?

- What's the connection between body image and mental health? Why is it so important to address?



Tune in to The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4167



About Sabrina Magnan:

About Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin:

Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin is a psychoanalyst, author, and radio host. She is a globally recognized expert in eating disorders and founder of The Binge Cure method, dedicated to helping people worldwide overcome binge eating and heal their relationship with food. Dr. Nina helps successful people break free from the underlying issues that block them from achieving and sustaining the life they want. She is the author of four books: The Binge Cure: 7 Steps to Outsmart Emotional Eating and Food for Thought: Perspectives on Eating Disorders, and co-editor (with Salman Akhtar) of Beyond the Primal Addiction and the upcoming Food Matters. She presented at the prestigious American Psychoanalytic Association's National Meeting and has written over 50 articles on the topic of eating disorders from a psychoanalytic perspective, including in Psyche (Aon), Psychology Today, and others. She's been featured in Good Housekeeping, The Los Angeles Times, Prevention, Real Simple, Redbook, Huffington Post, Beverly Hills Times and many national and international publications. She is a frequent guest expert, appearing on The Dr. Drew Podcast and countless other shows and has a YouTube series Break Free from Bingeing.



About The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina, Thursdays at 12pm PST on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel:

Would it surprise you to learn that binge eating is not about food? It's also not about willpower, control, or addiction. Host Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin reveals the keys to liberating ourselves from emotional eating, taking back control of our lives, and feeling good in our bodies. Most people aren't aware that there are hidden reasons they turn to food. Psychoanalyst Dr. Nina tackles these underlying issues, offering effective strategies to create lasting change.



Learn how to crack the code of emotional eating, identify hidden binge triggers and create permanent, sustainable weight loss, all without dieting, spending hours in the gym, or counting calories.



"With emotional eating, it's not what we're eating that's the real problem. It's what's eating 'at' us," she says. "By getting to the roots of why you're eating, you can transform your relationship with food forever. You'll be able to eat whatever you want without guilt, shame, worrying about gaining weight or thinking about food all the time."



