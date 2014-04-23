Transformation Dental Partners to Host Website Open House

Tustin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Milos M. Boskovic, DDS and Ivanka Srbinovska, DDS of Transformation Dental Partners, located in Tustin, CA, are having a Website Open House April 29-May 2 on their website www.transformationdentalpartners.com.



Dr. Boskovic and Dr. Srbinovska are celebrating their new website, designed by Curtis Marketing Group, and want you to enjoy it with them. Everyone is encouraged to join in the fun. There will be ten dental images such as a toothbrush, floss or a tooth hidden throughout their website. You have to find as many images as you can and submit a form located on the website for each image you find. The more images you find the more times you will be entered in the drawing for the Grand Prize, a 50” TV. There will be more prizes, games and lots of fun, so clicking and perusing on their website could result in a prize for you. It could also be a learning experience to discover dental procedures that may relate to your own dental needs.



Dr. Srbinovska comments, “For me, dentistry is both a passion and a way of life. As a young girl, I was enchanted with my first dental experience. I was just completely taken, and I told my mother that I wanted to be a dentist. From then on I always knew what I wanted to do, feeling that dentistry was not just an important way to help others but also the best profession one could choose. After decades of practicing top-quality dentistry, I still feel this way.”



“My hope is that I’ll have the opportunity to get to know you, earn your trust and start you on the path to not only a unique dental partnership but also the most durable, attractive and natural looking smile,” remarks Dr. Boskovic.



The combined dental education of Dr. Boskovic and Dr. Srbinovska is impressive. If you are looking for a new dentist or have any questions regarding dental procedures call (714) 832-2672 and make an appointment.