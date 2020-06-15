Transformative Executive Coaching in Strategic Holistic Leadership with Maureen Metcalf of Innovating Leadership and Special Guest Antoinette Braks, of StageSHIFT Coachin

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- Host Maureen Metcalf of Innovating Leadership: Co-creating our future, interviews Antoinette Braks, founder of StageSHIFT Coaching, discussing how transformative executive coaching can dramatically accelerate vertical leadership development, thereby increasing the enterprise's ability to navigate and integrate the volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous ecosystems in which we lead.



The world is becoming increasingly complex, interconnected, and disruptive. Antoinette Braks joins Maureen to discuss how we need more later stage, mature leaders to transcend the turmoil and lead the reinvention of a new, more sustainable society and economy. This evolution requires vertical learning to later stages of development, especially to a stage called Synergist or Strategist, attained by less than 10% of executive leaders. Vertical learning takes the lid off our growth potential and promises significantly better systemic outcomes to the complex challenges we face.



The Innovative Leadership Institute is partnering with StageSHIFT Coaching to offer accelerated vertical development for strategic and senior leaders with national and global organizations.



About Antoinette Braks

Antoinette Braks is a Master Certified Leadership Coach and Founder of StageSHIFT Coaching. StageSHIFT promises a proven accelerated pathway in vertical development that quickly takes leaders into the top 10% of inspiring, visionary leaders at Synergist, and liberates the people in organizations to realize their latent potential as conscious change Catalysts. They discover how to transcend disruption, cut through complexity, and navigate uncertainty with synergistic ingenuity so they can co-create a more sustainable, healthy, and equitable world. Antoinette won the CEO Today 2020 Leadership Coaching Award, and her new book, Executive Coaching in Strategic Holistic Leadership is being published by McGraw Hill in 2020.



About Maureen Metcalf

Maureen Metcalf – Founder, CEO, and Board Chair of the Innovative Leadership Institute is a highly sought-after expert in anticipating and leveraging future business trends. She helps leaders elevate the quality of their leadership and transform their organizations to create sustainable systemic outcomes. She has captured her thirty years of experience and success in an award-winning series of books that are used by public, private, and academic organizations to align company-wide strategy, systems, and culture with innovative leadership processes and practices. Maureen is a Fellow with the International Leadership Association.



About the Innovative Leadership Institute:



The Innovative Leadership Institute elevates the quality of leadership in global and national organizations. It works with strategic leaders to identify and navigate disruptive trends, to integrate agility and innovation into their leadership culture, and to transform themselves and their organizations so they can more easily co-create a thriving and flourishing future. https://www.innovativeleadershipinstitute.com/



About the Live Global Talk Radio Show, Innovating LeadershipCo-Creating Our Future:

Innovating Leadership: Co-Creating Our Future features interviews with global business executives, thought leaders, and academics in a wide range of industries. Host Maureen Metcalf and her guests discuss critical issues and the innovative approaches they have used to transform their challenges into opportunities – the art of the pivot. The podcasts provide an in-depth analysis of topics leaders need to understand and offer practical applications to help listeners put what they learn into action immediately.



About VoiceAmerica

