Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2024 -- In an exclusive and revealing interview on Sovereign Self, James Arthur Ray candidly discusses the trials and tribulations that transformed him from a recognized leadership guru to a man on a mission for redemption. Ray, who once faced unthinkable adversity, shares how he rose from the ashes to again inspire and lead others.



"Mastery is not persistence when you see a light at the end of the tunnel. True mastery is persistence when you don't yet see the light." - says Thought Leader, James Arthur Ray.



Ray, a New York Times bestselling author, once commanded crowds and fostered growth among leaders and businesses worldwide. His journey took an unexpected pivot in 2009 with a tragic incident that unraveled his success and sent him to jail. Now, he seeks to impact lives by sharing his strategies for bouncing back from hardships, a message more relevant than ever in today's turbulent times.



For those interested in an unfiltered look at James Arthur Ray's journey or in advertising opportunities, please contact Robert Ciolino at robert.ciolino@voiceamerica.com.



About Sovereign Self:

Sovereign Self, hosted by ZofiaRennea Morales, plumbs the depths of personal transformation and the quest for purpose. The talk show explores the unique stories of individuals who navigate life's challenges to emerge with wisdom and strength. Tune in every Monday at 3 PM Pacific Time to join an audience of seekers and changemakers on VoiceAmerica Business. https://www.voiceamerica.com/rss/show/3825



About VoiceAmerica:

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756