Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2023 -- Chantal Landrevile, a certified love and relationship coach with over two decades of experience in personal growth and human connection, will join Sonna Johns on podcast Up Close and Empowered on Thursday, December 21st. Tune in live to listen to Chantal share pieces of her entrepreneurial and personal love story.



During this intimate podcast interview, Chantal will share parts of her transformative journey from 'consumption' to 'application' and offer a sneak peek into her upcoming book, "Raise Your Love Signal." Chantal addresses the burning questions many women grapple with: "Why can't I find and attract the perfect man for me?" and "Can I sustain a relationship without sabotaging it again?"



"Raise Your Love Signal" serves as the ultimate guide for women navigating the complexities of romantic relationships, providing insights garnered from Chantal's twenty years of personal growth and her heartfelt pursuit of the 'perfect relationship.' The book is a beacon of hope for those who are single and seeking a life partner, questioning their attraction patterns, recovering from toxic relationships, or contemplating a fresh start in their love lives.



Chantal's expertise offers readers simple yet powerful principles through the book to cultivate deeper connections, a profound sense of self, and lasting happiness. From building self-confidence and staying true to one's authentic self to defining relationship goals and establishing boundaries, "Raise Your Love Signal" covers essential aspects of love success. It serves as a roadmap for finding the right relationship and keeping it strong, with practical advice on dating, attracting the right partner, and laying the foundation for a healthy, fulfilling connection.



If you've ever felt frustrated by online dating, continuously attracted emotionally unavailable partners, or experienced the pain of toxic relationships, "Raise Your Love Signal" is your call to action. Chantal Landreville empowers readers to take charge of their love lives, guiding them toward raising their love signals and creating the relationships they desire. Don't miss the revealing podcast interview with Chantal, where she shares personal anecdotes and valuable insights from her upcoming book, promising an inspiring journey of self-discovery and transformation.



About Chantal Landrevile:



Chantal Landrevile is a certified love and relationship coach with over two decades of experience in personal growth and human connection. Her mission is to help individuals discover the path to authentic and lasting love, and she is dedicated to empowering us with the knowledge and tools needed to create healthy, fulfilling relationships. Chantal's work is renowned for its emphasis on personal development, self-acceptance, and effective communication. She is an advocate for love as a transformative force in people's lives.



About Sonna Johns:



Sonna Johns stands at the forefront of the personal empowerment movement, dedicated to aiding individuals in overcoming the obstacles that hinder their journey towards self-actualization and the realization of their true potential. Her guidance leaves them feeling empowered, inspired, and equipped with the confidence to cultivate new habits and make choices that lead to thriving in an ever-changing world. As a certified Life Coach, she specializes in empowering women confronting diverse challenges, whether in the realms of professional endeavors, relationships, or during periods of reinvention following significant life events. Rooted in her unwavering belief in the value of leading by example, Sonna possesses the confidence and compassion needed to support clients as they embark on their authentic paths. She eagerly anticipates the opportunity to lend an empathetic ear to your story and help you uncover your unique potential and inner strength.



To get in touch with Sonna, book her to speak at a conference, or apply to be the next guest on her podcast, reach out at sonnalife.com



About Up Close & Empowered

Thursdays at 12 pm PST on the Voice America Empowerment Channel



Through authentic powerful conversations, Sonna's mission is to inspire you by helping you awaken to your inner power. Whether you're experiencing heartbreak, a lack of self-love, or going through a life changing event - you always have a choice to either allow circumstances to disempower you or empower you. This show will include real and vulnerable conversations from those who had the courage to choose themselves during their biggest challenges and use it to catapult them into becoming the highest version of themselves. We'll go deep, and we'll vibe high. Each week the mission is to share knowledge and inspiration that will help you lead a more empowered, confident and vibrant life. It's time to finally own your power! This show will support you on many levels. It's through Sonna's own personal transformation that has inspired her to awaken you, to your own power!



Visit sonnalife.com/talk-show to listen live or on your favorite podcast platform. Follow @sonnalifecoah on Instagram for empowerment tips, show segments, and more.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4175



About Voiceamerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.